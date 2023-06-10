Nokia G42 5G is listed on Geekbench with Qualcomm platform and Android 13

Recently, Nokia introduced new cell phones, such as the Nokia C110 and C300, which bring basic specifications. In addition, there is also the robust cell phone XR21 that promises to bring “indestructible” construction.
However, the global HDM must present a new device in the G line called Nokia G42 5G. The cell phone was listed on Geekbench with the Android 13 operating system and an unknown Qualcomm platform.
The Nokia G42 5G has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform with an eight-core Qualcomm platform with a base frequency of 1.9 GHz and a maximum frequency of 2.21 GHz. It is not yet known which Snapdragon platform this is, but it should be aimed at equipping simpler intermediaries.
In the score, the device obtained 738 and 1,718 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing also suggests that the Nokia G42 5G will hit the market with 4GB of RAM and Android 13. So far, these are the only known specifications of the cell phone.
Previously, rumors suggested that the Nokia G42 5G would hit the market with a variant of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The display must have a resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixels, in addition to being available in purple and gray colors.
In the coming weeks, the phone will visit regulatory bodies for certification and more Nokia G42 5G specifications will be revealed, with the possibility of launching soon.