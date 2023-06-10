Nokia G42 5G is listed on Geekbench with Qualcomm platform and Android 13

- Advertisement -

Recently, Nokia introduced new cell phones, such as the Nokia C110 and C300, which bring basic specifications. In addition, there is also the robust cell phone XR21 that promises to bring “indestructible” construction. However, the global HDM must present a new device in the G line called Nokia G42 5G. The cell phone was listed on Geekbench with the Android 13 operating system and an unknown Qualcomm platform.

The Nokia G42 5G has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform with an eight-core Qualcomm platform with a base frequency of 1.9 GHz and a maximum frequency of 2.21 GHz. It is not yet known which Snapdragon platform this is, but it should be aimed at equipping simpler intermediaries. In the score, the device obtained 738 and 1,718 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing also suggests that the Nokia G42 5G will hit the market with 4GB of RAM and Android 13. So far, these are the only known specifications of the cell phone.