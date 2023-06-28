Nokia G42 5G announced with Snapdragon 480 Plus and 50 MP camera

After several rumors and leaks, HMD made the Nokia G42 5G official, an intermediary focused on repairability. It announced a partnership with iFixit to bring a variety of repair guides and parts such as displays, batteries and charging ports in the coming years.
It also arrives as HMD’s first phone with 5G connectivity that can be easily serviced by users themselves.
As already announced Nokia G22, HMD focused on bringing the Nokia G42 5G with four easy-to-change components: battery, screen, charging port and back panel.
Its back is made of recyclable plastic and has a triple module consisting of a main sensor of 50 megapixels with f/1.8 aperture and a duo of macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each.
The Nokia G42 5G features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, support for a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, plus a drop-shaped notch to house the 8-megapixel front sensor.
Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 Plus platform with 4 GB or GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to microSD card support. On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 and HMD promises two major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates.
For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 20W charging support. Other features include a fingerprint reader on the side, headphone jack and IP52 certification.
- 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Platform
- Up to 6 GB of RAM memory
- Up to 128 GB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5 mm P2 jack
- 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging
- IP52 certification
- android 13
Nokia G42 5G was announced in gray and purple colors. Check below the official prices in direct conversion, excluding taxes:
- 4GB + 128GB – €229 (~R$1,200)
- 6GB + 128GB – €249 (~R$1,300)