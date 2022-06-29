HomeMobileAndroidNokia G400 5G, after 6 months from the announcement maybe we are...

Nokia G400 5G, after 6 months from the announcement maybe we are there

Nokia G400 5G it now seems very close to launch, almost six months after its official presentation during CES 2022 in Las Vegas. In recent days it has been certified by the FCC and its online manual has been spotted, which although they do not reveal anything particular compared to what has already been anticipated by Nokia / HMD itself, suggest that the time is now ripe for the debut on the market. The smartphone will be the The company’s first model to feature a 120Hz refresh display and according to HMD it will cost just $ 239 (in the US, at least).

It is not yet perfectly clear whether G400 5G will actually be the definitive trade name of the smartphone: it could be G40, G41 or even Style Plus. The model code is TA-1448, while other variants may have codes TA-1476 and N1530DL. The manual was taken offline, but a couple of screenshots survived. In the past few weeks, the device has also received Wi-Fi and China Quality Certification (CQC) certification.

Although it’s been a long time and some of the documentation has emerged, we still don’t have a identikit complete with this Nokia G400, but let’s try to trace it anyway by summarizing the data at our disposal:

[mb_related_posts1]
  • Display: 120 Hz, probably LCD, V notch
  • SoC: unknown. Maybe Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • storage: 128 GB
  • Cameras:
    • rear triple: 48 + 5 + 2MP (main + ultrawide + macro / depth?)
    • front: 16 MP
  • Battery: 4,900 / 5,000 mAh
  • Charging speed probably 20W (the model code of the charger in the box, AD-020US, suggests)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi ac, 5G
  • OS: Android 12 native
  • Dimensions: 166.1 x 76.4 x ?? mm
Official render released by HMD at CES 2022

The Alcatel 3X arrives in Spain: four cameras at an unbeatable price

