Nokia G300, the cheapest 5G from HMD Global

Nokia G300 is another of those mobiles intended for ‘Democratize’ 5G. Or what is the same, offer models compatible with these networks in the middle and entry ranges. And there are already a few like the G 50 from the same manufacturer.

The Nokia G300 follows a similar line. It has a multi-touch LCD screen of 6.5 inch, with a native HD + resolution for 720 x 1,600 pixels in a 20: 9 aspect ratio. its 4,470 mAh battery can offer up to two days of autonomy, according to the manufacturer. It features AI-assisted adaptive battery technology, while lCharging is done through a USB Type-C port that supports up to 18W of power.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. A modern chip presented this year, manufactured in 8 nm processes and with an eight-core Kryo 460 CPU (two Cortex-A76 and six Cortex-A55), operating at a frequency of up to 2 GHz. It has an Adreno 619 GPU and another of its assets is a modem Snapdragon X51 that enables you for 5G.

The SoC is combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage internal expandable up to 1 TB via SD cards. It features NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, surround sound, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It includes a fingerprint scanner on the power button.

This terminal has a triple rear camera configuration (main 16MP with an aperture of f / 1.8, ultra-wide camera of 5MP f / 2.2 and a depth sensor of 2 MP. The selfie camera is 8 MP and is installed in a V-shaped notch.

With Android 11 pre-installed, two system updates and three years of security patches, the Nokia G300 debuts on October 19 at a price of $ 199. It is the cheapest 5G terminal so far of the group that took over the Nokia brand, HMD Global. It can be a very good option for those who want a 5G from a reliable brand at a very affordable price.