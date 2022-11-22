Nokia G21 vs Moto G62: which phone pays off more in this category? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The Nokia G21 and the Moto G62 are two handsets that fit into a category between above-average basics and simpler intermediates, as they are beyond an entry-level model, but without major highlights for a common median. In the confrontation between Nokia and Motorola, which manufacturer has the best option for the consumer? You can find the answer in this Comparative, here at TechSmart.

design and connectivity

Starting with the design, we have two handsets with a plastic construction on the sides and back. The G21 calls for a matte texture on the back, which helps with the footprint, in addition to the glossy camera module. The G62, on the other hand, prefers a metallic painting to look more expensive, with the rest of the body all smooth and a lens block in the brand's conventional format. As we are talking about two simpler cell phones here, do not expect to find any dust and liquid resistance certification in them. At least, the Moto offers a more compact and lighter set than the rival.

At the front, Nokia is also below, by betting on a notch in the shape of a drop, while Motorola already prefers the option for the hole in the display. These two resemble each other in the biometric reader integrated into the power button. Both phones support expansion for storage. Except that the Finn has a dedicated slot for the microSD card, unlike the Moto G, which prefers a hybrid drawer. The duo still contains fifth-generation Wi-Fi, with Motorola's advantage in Bluetooth 5.1, superior to the competitor's 5.0, and in NFC. The G62 opens the scoring for its more modern look and more advanced connectivity.

- Advertisement - best construction None more modern look - Advertisement - Moto G62 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Nokia G21 Best notch solution Moto G62 Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? Moto G62 Does it have NFC? Moto G62

Multimedia and resources

Screen





On both sides, we find a 6.5-inch LCD screen. Despite the same size, the G62 has fewer edges, which increases its frontal use. The duo’s brightness is only decent and averages other models with the same type of panel. The G21 has only HD+ resolution, which makes the definition below what we find on the Moto’s Full HD+ display. None of them come with any protection against glass scratches. At least, the manufacturers have bet on a high refresh rate, to improve the fluidity of the animations. But Motorola’s 120 Hz is smoother than Nokia’s 90 Hz. As a whole, the Moto G scores another point.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness None more accurate colors None Best screen resolution Moto G62 bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio Moto G62 High Hz screen? Moto G62 Gorilla Glass protection? None Overall screen quality Moto G62

Sound





The G21 saves on audio and only provides a mono speaker, while the G62 bets on the sound part by placing a stereo system. That is, the Motorola model ends up delivering a more immersive multimedia experience. This feature also affects other items. The Moto delivers greater sound power and a better balance between bass, mids and highs, although far from perfect. Both he and Nokia have a P2 input for headphones, in addition to sending a basic accessory in the package. Stereo sound gives the G62 its point.

Sound is stereo? Moto G62 Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Moto G62 sound power Moto G62 Do headphones come in the box? Both

System





Nokia still comes out of the box with Android 11, while Moto already comes with version 12 of the “little robot” natively. This means that this one should also have a greater longevity than its rival. The higher refresh rate also allows for greater fluidity in the Motorola model’s interface, in addition to being the only one of the pair compatible with the 5G mobile network. The G21 will be limited to 4G only for the future. Both offer a very clean system and close to what Google sees by default. The difference is that Motorola still offers some popular features, such as gestures to turn on the flashlight and open the camera app. In other words, we have one more point for the Moto G.

Well-updated system? Moto G62 Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Moto G62 Is there a 5G mobile network? Moto G62 More fluid software Moto G62

Performance

While the Finnish model comes powered by Unisoc’s T606 platform, the Moto is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 Plus. In the battle for the best performance, none of them seems to be ideal. Only Moto ended up going about 11 seconds faster. The benchmarks confirm what we saw and give the G62 a clean win, whether on AnTuTu or Geekbench. Games surprised with a satisfactory performance in them, even if they don’t explore the total fluidity that the panel supports. G62 takes the point again.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G62 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Moto G62 What is the most up to date processor? Moto G62 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Moto G62 Which has more storage? None

Drums

We have in the G21 a battery with a capacity of 5,050 mAh, slightly above the 5,000 mAh present in the G62. In practice, we have a greater autonomy for the Nokia, for a difference that does not reach an hour and a half in its favor, despite the almost 29 hours of total duration in our standardized tests. When we go to loading, the situation changes. The 10 W adapter sent by the Finnish company takes almost 3 hours to complete the process. On the other hand, Motorola’s 20 W TurboPower needs just over 2 hours to reach 100%. Greater autonomy, against less recharge time. One point for each.

Which has more battery? Nokia G21 Which recharges faster? Moto G62 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Nokia G21 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

These devices have a triple set of rear cameras, led by a 50 MP main sensor. The cell phones here are not able to exploit the maximum of the hardware, but the Moto results are still above in sharpness during the day and even at night. Their macro does just the basics and lacks autofocus. The G62 is the only one to bring an ultrawide lens. It is more limited than the main one, but it is still an option to record more of the scenarios. Motorola also uses this camera for portrait mode, and it does better than Nokia’s dedicated blur sensor. With a more versatile and higher quality package, the Moto G62 takes the point.

Best rear camera set Moto G62 best night photos Moto G62 most versatile set Moto G62 best ultrawide Moto G62 best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth Moto G62 (via ultrawide)

The camcorder of the two is restricted to Full HD resolution. But the G62 still reaches more than 30 fps, unlike the Nokia. Moto is also the only one to offer electronic stabilization to deal with shakes, but it is slightly below the G21 when it comes to focus agility. At the very least, both offer good quality stereo sound capture. For the set of features, we have a point for Motorola.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Does it have electronic stabilization? Moto G62 more agile focus Nokia G21 Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Does it record in Full HD at 60 fps? Moto G62 Best audio capture Both best video quality Moto G62

The duo’s front camera does a good job at selfies during the day. At night, the Nokia has better noise control results. The G21’s portrait mode also works well in any situation and doesn’t blow out the background like the Moto G62 does. In recordings from the front, they are nothing more than Full HD at 30 fps. Here the Finnish model performs better and scores the point.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Nokia G21 best portrait mode Nokia G21

Price

Both Nokia and Moto are officially available in Europe. The G21 arrived in the country for R$ 1,750, below the R$ 2,000 suggested price of the G62. In the current market, the Finnish model still appears cheaper, for something around R$ 1,300, while the Motorola model comes out in the range of R$ 1,500. Any economy makes a difference in the consumer’s pocket. Therefore, the Nokia G21 closes the Comparison with the last point.

Which had the best launch price? Nokia G21 Which is currently the best value for money? Nokia G21

Conclusion

In this confrontation between cell phones that occupy the same category, we had a large victory for Motorola. Despite this, the Nokia G21 showed some interesting attributes, such as the best autonomy, even behind in recharge time, and the highest quality selfies. In addition, it is the cheapest option in Europeian retail at the moment. But if you’re looking for the more complete alternative between the two, the Moto G62 undoubtedly fits the bill. It has the most modern and compact design, the screen with the most fluidity and definition, the system with the best features and 5G support, and the fastest performance. Its rear set of cameras is also above, both in photos and videos.

RESULT Nokia G21: 3 SPOTS Battery with greater autonomy

Higher quality selfies in all situations

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Motorola Moto G62: 8 POINTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

120Hz Full HD+ display

stereo sound

System with greater fluidity, better resources and 5G

Faster performance

Battery with less recharge time

Rear cameras with ultrawide sensor

More fluid videos with electronic stabilization

Do you think the gap between them is as great as the scoreboard showed, or do you think there’s a greater balance? Interact with us!