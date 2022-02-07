Search here...
MobileAndroid

Nokia G21, first press images and rumors about the heir of the G20

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

 

HMD Global would be close to the announcement of the Nokia G21, a medium-low-end smartphone of which unofficial press renderings have been published in the past few hours that allow you to begin to know the design that incorporates the lines of the G400 launched at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

In addition to the color variants – dark brown, dark green and light green – the renders also show the presence of a display with a “dated” teardrop notch on the front to accommodate one camera and one triple camera configuration on the back. Having abandoned the circular design of its predecessors, the photographic sector is now decidedly more traditional.

According to rumors, the display should be a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD with HD + resolution. As for the rear camera, there is talk of a 50 MP main sensor flanked by two others that lack details.

As for the processors, according to what emerged from a benchmark carried out on Geekbenchthe Nokia G21 is expected to integrate a UniSoc chip T606 Supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Finally, the battery should be a 5,000 mAh with 18W charging and there would be an always convenient audio jack for headphones. The fingerprint sensor, on the other hand, is positioned on the side.

At the moment, there is no information regarding the possible announcement. However, a presentation at the Mobile World Congress to be held later this month in Barcelona should not be ruled out.

Previous articleGalaxy Note with sliding screen coming? A Samsung patent suggests this
Next articleOnePlus, 4 new smart TVs arriving in India on February 17 | Rumor
Abraham

Related articles

Android

OnePlus, 4 new smart TVs arriving in India on February 17 | Rumor

  It seems that OnePlus be ready to expand its range of smart TVs: according to the latest rumors,...
Android

Nokia G21, first press images and rumors about the heir of the G20

  HMD Global would be close to the announcement of the Nokia G21, a medium-low-end smartphone of which unofficial...
Android

Galaxy Note with sliding screen coming? A Samsung patent suggests this

  The Galaxy Note series, temporarily retired by Samsung (and whose legacy will soon be collected by Galaxy S22...
Android

Motorola Moto G Stylus official 2022: the usual formula, improved

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is official in the United States: the formula is always that - nice...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.