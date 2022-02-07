Nokia G21, first press images and rumors about the heir of the G20

In addition to the color variants – dark brown, dark green and light green – the renders also show the presence of a display with a “dated” teardrop notch on the front to accommodate one camera and one triple camera configuration on the back. Having abandoned the circular design of its predecessors, the photographic sector is now decidedly more traditional.

HMD Global would be close to the announcement of the Nokia G21, a medium-low-end smartphone of which unofficial press renderings have been published in the past few hours that allow you to begin to know the design that incorporates the lines of the G400 launched at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

According to rumors, the display should be a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD with HD + resolution. As for the rear camera, there is talk of a 50 MP main sensor flanked by two others that lack details.

As for the processors, according to what emerged from a benchmark carried out on Geekbenchthe Nokia G21 is expected to integrate a UniSoc chip T606 Supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Finally, the battery should be a 5,000 mAh with 18W charging and there would be an always convenient audio jack for headphones. The fingerprint sensor, on the other hand, is positioned on the side.

At the moment, there is no information regarding the possible announcement. However, a presentation at the Mobile World Congress to be held later this month in Barcelona should not be ruled out.