Nokia G21: cell phone for those looking for great battery life and good selfies | Analysis / Review

The G21 is yet another intermediary bet by HMD Global in the domestic market. It arrived in mid-2022 for R$1,749 and brings an interesting set with the proposal to be more balanced than other brand launches around here. Is it worth it? Let’s check.

Nokia’s design isn’t flashy. It’s a visually simple device made of plastic, but it has a texture on the back that helps with the grip. The front has a classic teardrop notch, while the bottom edge is twice as thick. The biometric reader is integrated into the power button and responds well to the lightest touch.

The 6.5-inch screen features an IPS LCD panel with medium brightness and 90 Hz refresh rate. There’s adaptive mode that regulates the speed to help you have superior fluidity without compromising life. There’s only one speaker with mono sound and sub-segment power, plus unexciting sound quality. At least it comes with headphones in the box.