Nokia G21 and G11, the commitment to cheap mobiles

HMD has announced the launch of the Nokia G21 and Nokia G11, two mobile phones that bet on the economic price to convince users who are looking for mid-range and entry-level terminals.

Nokia G21

The top model of those presented uses a multi-touch LCD screen of 6.5 inches with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hza 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by a Unisoc T606, an ARM SoC with octa-core CPU (two Cortex-A75 cores + six Cortex-A55 cores) and a Mali G57 MP1 GPU. It is accompanied by 4 Gbytes of RAM and 64 Gbytes of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD memory card reader with support for cards up to 512 GB.

Use a camera system triple sensors (50MP main, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth-sensing camera) and a 8MP waterdrop front selfie camera. HMD promises that the Nokia G21 will offer up to three days of autonomy on a single charge on its 5,050 mAh battery, which supports fast charging up to 18 watts. It must be said that this terminal works on 4G LTE networks, because it does not support 5G.

It does have Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC, and it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging and data, and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side power button. . Pre-install Android 11, but will be able to update to Android 12 as soon as it goes live and HMD promises at least two version updates, as well as monthly security patches for three years or more.

Nokia G11

Very similar to the previous one, it uses the same design, screen, chipset, battery, ports, charging and wireless capabilities. The differences come in the main camera that reduces the main sensor to 13MP and in memory and storage capacity: 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB, respectively.

Prices and availability

Nokia G21 will be available this month in the European market with a price of €189 and color finishes to choose between Nordic Blue and Dusk Grey.

will be available this month in the European market with a price of and color finishes to choose between Nordic Blue and Dusk Grey. Nokia G11 will be available in the month of March with a price of €159 in colors Charcoal Gray and Ice Blue.

If you are looking for something more and with 5G, HMD announced at CES 2022 models such as the Nokia G400. And if you bet on terminals even cheaper than the Nokia G21 and G11, you can opt for the ‘C’, 200 and 100 series models.