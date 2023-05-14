Nokia G11 starts receiving Android 13 update

HMD Global has started releasing a new update for the Nokia G11, highlighting the presence of Android 13. The latest version of the operating system arrives about three weeks after release for the Plus edition of the device. According to the website information NokiaPowerUser, the update has been made available primarily for the variant available in the Netherlands. However, the trend is that it will reach more markets in the coming days.

Among the highlights of the update to Android 13 are new features and visual UI changes. In addition, the firmware features security and privacy improvements, as well as general usability improvements. - Advertisement - With the arrival of the installation for the G11, there are eleven cell phones of the brand awarded with the 13th edition of the "little robot". The other ten on the list are as follows: Nokia G21, Nokia G10, Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia X10 5G, Nokia X20 5G, Nokia G50 5G, Nokia G20 and Nokia G11 Plus.

The update has been made available automatically via OTA. However, if you have not received the notification, you can check if you can already be considered manually, through the system settings. Has your smartphone already been graced with Android 13? Join us!

Technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Drop notch display at 90 Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T606 Platform

3 or 4 GB of RAM

32 or 64 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Fingerprint reader, P2 port for headphones and Bluetooth 5.0

Dimensions: 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 189 grams

5,050 mAh battery with 18W charging

android 11