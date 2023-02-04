Nokia G11 Plus and more cell phones in Brazil, Moto Edge 40 certified and controversy from Netflix | TC duty

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition we have the launch of the Nokia G11 Plus and other phones from the brand here in Europe. In addition, the Motorola Edge 40 received its first certification and had a number of details revealed. On another front, Netflix should start monitoring account sharing, Huawei is preparing to launch the P60 line, while the iPhone 15 Ultra may have a camera with a periscope lens. - Advertisement - Without further ado, scroll down and stay well informed!

Motorola Edge 40 has first specifications revealed

The new Motorola Edge 40 received its first certification this week. According to the FCC’s preliminary sheet, the smartphone must have a native 5G connection and also Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC for approximation payments. Also, it should support fast charging of 68W wired and 15W in wireless option. - Advertisement - Commenting on the publication of the data at the FCC, Evan Blass – one of our best known leakers – confirmed that the Edge 40 may just be the rebranded Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola for some markets. Thus, it should have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a rate of up to 120 Hz and Full HD Plus resolution. In addition, its processor must be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the variants must have 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. - Advertisement - The rear set of cameras can be formed by a 50 MP main lens, a 13 MP ultrawide lens and another 2 MP for depth effect. Finally, there is a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 13, but the Edge 40 launch date remains undefined.

Netflix details how it will detect password sharing

Netflix has confirmed that it has already started to enforce the sharing of passwords and accounts. In addition, the company also announced the method it will use to block the practice. In a new streaming FAQ section, the company clarifies that people who live in another house will need to use their own account to access the platform. In this way, devices detected in other locations can be prevented from connecting. To do this, the platform will use information such as IP address, device IDs and account activity to determine whether a device connected to your account is connected to your primary location. And for those who usually travel a lot, Netflix says that it is still possible to connect to another device outside the home and this can be done by a remote code. However, it is only valid for seven days. Additionally, the company stated that those traveling with the primary device will have no problem using the service in other locations, but will need to connect to their primary location’s Wi-Fi at least once every 31 days.

Huawei P60 Pro appears in real images

Huawei is expected to launch the P60 line with both smartphones this year and a real leaked image brought a vision of the P60 Pro prototype. In general terms, the new top of the line should follow the same design language as its predecessor. At the rear there is a camera module with two circles that house three sensors. The photo also shows the audio output and USB-C connection on the bottom of the device, as well as volume buttons on the side. For now, Huawei has not commented on the leak. Anyway, let’s remember here that the P60 Pro should have an OLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 4G connection only and a 50 MP main camera.

Huawei to launch proprietary processor

According to rumors released this week, Huawei should launch a new proprietary processor by the end of the year. People who have access to the company’s plans claim that it should use its own machines to assemble the chips and even bet on a new architecture. The idea is to use this chip to end once and for all the trade block imposed by the United States, which may even prevent the Chinese from using the 4G connection on their smartphones. However, as the company has not commented on the matter, we stress that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.

iPhone 15 Ultra will have periscopic lens

According to information raised by the leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple should call the iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15 Ultra. In addition, he also confirmed that this new model should have a camera with a periscope sensor. The novelty is yet another way for Apple to convince consumers to pay a little more for their most powerful devices. The sensor should offer an optical zoom of 5 to 10 times, and the iPhone 15 Pro model should not have this novelty. Another detail revealed, but this time by leaked documents, is the presence of Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra line. The technology should allow an even faster Wi-Fi connection thanks to the presence of the 6 GHz wave, but – and put this on – it will also be restricted to the most expensive models. That is, something that will also happen with the Apple A17 Bionic chipset.

POCO X5 5G appears in real image before launch

With launch getting closer and closer, the POCO X5 5G has now been seen in the real world. That’s because photos of the device were shared here in Europe by the “Marquim dos Eletrônicos” store. In general terms, the POCO X5 5G is very similar to the devices in the Redmi Note 12 line, with the most important change being in the camera module. The device gains the traditional black stripe to occupy the top of the back, while the POCO brand appears in the right corner. The other elements are very reminiscent of Redmi’s Note 12 line devices. It is worth remembering that the smartphone should be announced with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 695 processor, 48 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

Nokia launches new line of cell phones in Europe