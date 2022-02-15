MobileAndroidTech News

Nokia G11 and Nokia G21: two twins with large batteries and Android 11 on Spanish soil

By: Brian Adam

A couple of weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Nokia has decided to grant the renewal to two of the models that we already saw last year. The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 give way to the new Nokia G11 and Nokia G21, the latter being configured as entry-level phones with interesting features but, above all, with large batteries that promise to extend autonomy up to 3 daysdepending on the brand.

The two models start from a very similar situation since they share the screen, the processor, the front camera and some other extra feature, but they still bet on differentiating themselves. A) Yes, the two models arrive in Spain although of one of them, the Nokia G11, we will know the price and availability later. The Nokia G21 is already among us and we can buy it now, if we want, for 199 euros.

Technical sheet of the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21

Nokia G11

Nokia G21

Screen

6.5-inch LCD
HD+ resolution
90Hz refresh
180Hz touch refresh

6.5-inch LCD
HD+ resolution
90Hz refresh
180Hz touch refresh

Processor

Unisoc T606

Unison T606

Versions

4GB/64GB

3GB/64GB
4GB/128GB

rear cameras

Main: 13 megapixels
Depth: 2 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels

Main: 50 megapixels
Depth: 2 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

8 megapixels

8 megapixels

Battery

5,050mAh
18W fast charge

5,050mAh
18W fast charge

System

Android 11

Android 11

connectivity

4G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
gps
NFC
headphone jack
FM Radio
USB-C

4G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
gps
headphone jack
FM Radio
USB-C

Dimensions and weight

164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 millimeters
189 grams

164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 millimeters
190 grams

Others

side fingerprint sensor
Dedicated button for Google Assistant

side fingerprint reader

Price

Determined

€199

Nokia G11 and G21, more similar than different

Nokia G11

As we have mentioned, the two phones start from a common base, a shared skeleton formed by its screen, its processor and its battery, and there we could put the connectivity section and its front camera, for example. Two models very similar to each other although showing the G21 that it is a superior model.

For example, the two new Nokias share a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD screen with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch refresh rate. Phones with features that invite you to play despite having a limited processor, the Unisoc T606, which places them within the entry range. The G11 bets on a single model with 4GB/64GB while in the G21 we find 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, the latter being the one that is marketed in Spain.

More main camera, more memory and a little more weight for the Nokia G21, the ‘biggest’ of the two new entry lines

The battery of both models is an internal cell of 5,050 mAh that charges at 18W, and both have an 8-megapixel front camera. The rear of both is triple and both have a sensor for depth readings and another for macro photography of 2 megapixels each, but the main camera varies. 13 megapixels for the little brother, the Nokia G11, and 50 megapixels for the big brother, the Nokia G21.

In connectivity we find 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (in some markets), headphone jack, FM radio and USB type C port. Both phones come with Android 11, they have the fingerprint reader on the side and in the Nokia G11 we find a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

Versions and prices of the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21

Nokia G11

The Nokia G11, price and availability still pending

Both models arrive in Spain although the Nokia G11 will do so soon and its price has not yet been announced. Yes, it has happened with the Nokia G21, which can now be purchased in blue and in a single version of RAM and internal storage, 4GB and 128GB. We leave you the prices announced just below.

  • Nokia G11 with 4GB/64GB: price to be announced.
  • Nokia G21 with 4GB/128GB: 199 euros at Nokia, 203 euros at Amazon.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

