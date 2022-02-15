Nokia G11 and Nokia G21: two twins with large batteries and Android 11 on Spanish soil

A couple of weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Nokia has decided to grant the renewal to two of the models that we already saw last year. The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 give way to the new Nokia G11 and Nokia G21, the latter being configured as entry-level phones with interesting features but, above all, with large batteries that promise to extend autonomy up to 3 daysdepending on the brand.

The two models start from a very similar situation since they share the screen, the processor, the front camera and some other extra feature, but they still bet on differentiating themselves. A) Yes, the two models arrive in Spain although of one of them, the Nokia G11, we will know the price and availability later. The Nokia G21 is already among us and we can buy it now, if we want, for 199 euros.

Technical sheet of the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21

Nokia G11 Nokia G21 Screen 6.5-inch LCD

HD+ resolution

90Hz refresh

180Hz touch refresh 6.5-inch LCD

HD+ resolution

90Hz refresh

180Hz touch refresh Processor Unisoc T606 Unison T606 Versions 4GB/64GB 3GB/64GB

4GB/128GB rear cameras Main: 13 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Main: 50 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Battery 5,050mAh

18W fast charge 5,050mAh

18W fast charge System Android 11 Android 11 connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

gps

NFC

headphone jack

FM Radio

USB-C 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

gps

headphone jack

FM Radio

USB-C Dimensions and weight 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 millimeters

189 grams 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 millimeters

190 grams Others side fingerprint sensor

Dedicated button for Google Assistant side fingerprint reader Price Determined €199

Nokia G11 and G21, more similar than different

As we have mentioned, the two phones start from a common base, a shared skeleton formed by its screen, its processor and its battery, and there we could put the connectivity section and its front camera, for example. Two models very similar to each other although showing the G21 that it is a superior model.

For example, the two new Nokias share a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD screen with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch refresh rate. Phones with features that invite you to play despite having a limited processor, the Unisoc T606, which places them within the entry range. The G11 bets on a single model with 4GB/64GB while in the G21 we find 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, the latter being the one that is marketed in Spain.

More main camera, more memory and a little more weight for the Nokia G21, the ‘biggest’ of the two new entry lines

The battery of both models is an internal cell of 5,050 mAh that charges at 18W, and both have an 8-megapixel front camera. The rear of both is triple and both have a sensor for depth readings and another for macro photography of 2 megapixels each, but the main camera varies. 13 megapixels for the little brother, the Nokia G11, and 50 megapixels for the big brother, the Nokia G21.

In connectivity we find 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (in some markets), headphone jack, FM radio and USB type C port. Both phones come with Android 11, they have the fingerprint reader on the side and in the Nokia G11 we find a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

Versions and prices of the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21

The Nokia G11, price and availability still pending

Both models arrive in Spain although the Nokia G11 will do so soon and its price has not yet been announced. Yes, it has happened with the Nokia G21, which can now be purchased in blue and in a single version of RAM and internal storage, 4GB and 128GB. We leave you the prices announced just below.