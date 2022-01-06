Nokia fa mea culpa: the update to Android 11 was a disaster

With the return to the market made possible by HMD Global, Nokia has immediately tried to re-attract attention to itself by offering smartphones that are always up-to-date: the company has always wanted to respect the timing for updates – either for monthly security patches, or for new releases. This was it one of the strong points, and so it was. Until Android 11, however, because with this version of the Google operating system things went a little differently.
In September 2020, for example, Nokia had published – and subsequently removed – an initial roadmap for updates, then in May of last year the first admissions on the delays in the release arrived. Is it the fault of the pandemic that has slowed down the world market? Or rather a tilt due to too many models on the market? Or maybe a mix between the two? What is certain is that confirmations arrive from Nokia, as revealed by the CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Stephan Taylor ad Android Authority:
I think your observation is correct, to be honest. We haven’t had much success with the launch of Android 11, and I think we’ve learned from that.
In practice, not being part of the beta program of Android 11 certainly did not help Nokia to respect the times, indeed it found itself in difficulties compared to the competition having to recover the lost ground in a very short time. What’s more, according to the Finnish company’s own admission, having such a broad portfolio of products at its disposal certainly didn’t help to make things easy.
Different speech instead regarding Android 12: Nokia is part of the beta program, and in addition – he says – has learned from its mistakes. And with a Nokia 9 PureView that hasn’t even received Android 11, here is at least the new X20 updating to the latest release of the green robot, as well as G50 and X10 (HERE is the complete list of smartphones that have already received the update).
Nokia Smartphone X20 128 GB, 6 GB of RAM, dual sim, Nordic blue 399€