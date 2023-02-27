5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsMobileNokia changes its logo for the first time in 60 years

Nokia changes its logo for the first time in 60 years

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
nokia 1.jpg
nokia 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

After Pekka Lundmark took over Nokia’s telecom equipment division, the CEO laid out a three-phase plan: readjust, accelerate and scale.

Upon completion of the first part of the plan, Nokia will focus now to accelerate and, to signal the change in strategy, changes its logo for the first time in 60 years.

Nokia abandons the blue color and replaces it with the one that is most appropriate given the situation, which means that it does not assign any specific color scheme. Lundmark has said that Nokia is no longer just a phone company, but an “enterprise technology company.”

- Advertisement -

In addition to growing its telecommunications equipment business, Nokia is going to focus on selling equipment for other companies.

How to set time limits for using apps on iOS and Android

Among them, private 5G networks and equipment for automated factories, which would position the company as a competitor to Microsoft and Amazon in this field. Lundmark mentioned that Nokia is also considering developing and growing in other areas.

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

After 10 rounds of sanctions, how much EU-Russia trade is banned?

Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine has drastically altered the...
Tech News

MWC 2023: Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro launches in the global market with a battery life of up to 14 days

A Xiaomi used Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) to carry out the global launch...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.