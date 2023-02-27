Nokia changes its logo for the first time in 60 years

- Advertisement -

After Pekka Lundmark took over Nokia’s telecom equipment division, the CEO laid out a three-phase plan: readjust, accelerate and scale.

Upon completion of the first part of the plan, Nokia will focus now to accelerate and, to signal the change in strategy, changes its logo for the first time in 60 years.

Nokia abandons the blue color and replaces it with the one that is most appropriate given the situation, which means that it does not assign any specific color scheme. Lundmark has said that Nokia is no longer just a phone company, but an “enterprise technology company.”

In addition to growing its telecommunications equipment business, Nokia is going to focus on selling equipment for other companies.

Among them, private 5G networks and equipment for automated factories, which would position the company as a competitor to Microsoft and Amazon in this field. Lundmark mentioned that Nokia is also considering developing and growing in other areas.

