Nokia C31 appears on Geekbench with Unisoc chipset, 4GB RAM and more

As a result, the set scored 145 points in the single-core test and 796 points in the multi-core test.

According to benchmark application data, the new Nokia C31 should be announced with Unisoc SC9863A processor and the tested device has 4 GB of RAM and already runs Android 12 natively.

The C31 could be the manufacturer’s next launch in the global affordable smartphone market. The novelty was discovered this week thanks to the platform.

For now, the manufacturer does not comment on the benchmark leak, but this is the first indication that Nokia is planning to launch a new entry-level smartphone.

Therefore, the other specifications are still a secret. Even so, taking into account the category of the device, we should expect an IPS LCD screen without any refresh rate and models with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The main camera can only be 13 MP, while the battery should average 5,000 mAh without any support for fast charging.

Of course, new smartphone details may emerge soon. That said, we recommend that you stay tuned to TechSmart to follow the next leaks about the device.

What do you think of Nokia’s new cheap? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.