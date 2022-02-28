Search here...
Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus: robust, cheap Android Go mobiles with security updates guaranteed for two years

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Nokia did not want to miss the 2022 Mobile World Congress, taking advantage of the occasion to present three entry-level phones for less than 120 euros. The Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus They are the top two models.

Nokia reinforces its entry-level mobile catalog with an eye on those that change from a feature phone to a smartphone. The Nokia C21 are two new simple and cheap Android Go mobiles.

Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus data sheet

nokia c21

Nokia C21 Plus

Screen

LCD 6.5″
HD+

LCD 6.5″
HD+

Dimensions and weight

169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm
195g

164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm
178g

Processor

Unisoc SC9863a

Unisoc SC9863a

RAM

2/3GB

2/3/4GB

Storage

32/64GB
MicroSD up to 256GB

32/64GB
MicroSD up to 256GB

Frontal camera

5MP

5MP

Rear camera

8MP

13MP
2MP bokeh

Battery

3,000mAh
5W charging

4,000mAh
10W load

OS

Android 11Go

Android 11Go

connectivity

LTE
Wi-Fi b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2
MicroUSB
jack
FM Radio

LTE
Wi-Fi b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2
MicroUSB
jack
FM Radio

Others

rear fingerprint reader

IP52
rear fingerprint reader

Price

€99

€119

nokia c21

Nokiac21

The Nokia C21 is an entry-level mobile phone that drops below the psychological barrier of 100 euros. The terminal mounts a screen 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a drop-shaped notch. The edges are somewhat pronounced, as is the chin, which is wide enough to show off the brand’s logo.

Read:

The iPhone 12 will not have the best screen on the market, why?

As expected, the power is restrained. Inside it incorporates a Unisoc SC9863a processor (eight cores at up to 1.6 GHz), with versions with 2 and 3 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD. The battery, 3,000 mAhlasts all day, according to Nokia, which is appreciated because it charges quite slowly: it supports 5W charging only.

For photography, the Nokia C21 includes a 5-megapixel front camera and a 8 megapixel rear camera, with a single lens. The terminal has the fingerprint reader on the back and two years of guaranteed quarterly security updates.

Nokia C21 Plus

nokiac21plus

Also within the entry range, but one step above, is the Nokia C21 Plus. It includes the same Unisoc SC9863a processor and versions with 2, 3 and 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage, but with a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W chargingwith Micro USB connector.

The look ahead is almost the same, with the same 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a drop-shaped notch, although behind the finish and the camera module is different. It is not surprising, because here we have a dual camera with a 13-megapixel sensor and an additional lens for portrait mode. The front camera is again 5 megapixels.

The Noia C21 Plus boasts of having IP 52 resistance certification and also guarantees two years of quarterly security updates. It includes the fingerprint reader on the back, minijack and FM radio function.

Versions and prices of the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus

colornokias

The Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus will go on sale in the colors Gray and blue and different combinations of RAM and storage. We still do not have all the exact details of these terminals, but we do have the recommended starting prices. The Nokia C21 will start at 99 euros, while the Nokia C21 will launch for a price starting at 119 euros.

More information | nokia

Previous articleHow to make a bizum from WhatsApp using the BBVA Cashup keyboard, step by step
