Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus: robust, cheap Android Go mobiles with security updates guaranteed for two years

Nokia did not want to miss the 2022 Mobile World Congress, taking advantage of the occasion to present three entry-level phones for less than 120 euros. The Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus They are the top two models.

Nokia reinforces its entry-level mobile catalog with an eye on those that change from a feature phone to a smartphone. The Nokia C21 are two new simple and cheap Android Go mobiles.

Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus data sheet

nokia c21 Nokia C21 Plus Screen LCD 6.5″

HD+ LCD 6.5″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm

195g 164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm

178g Processor Unisoc SC9863a Unisoc SC9863a RAM 2/3GB 2/3/4GB Storage 32/64GB

MicroSD up to 256GB 32/64GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Frontal camera 5MP 5MP Rear camera 8MP 13MP

2MP bokeh Battery 3,000mAh

5W charging 4,000mAh

10W load OS Android 11Go Android 11Go connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

MicroUSB

jack

FM Radio LTE

Wi-Fi b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

MicroUSB

jack

FM Radio Others rear fingerprint reader IP52

rear fingerprint reader Price €99 €119

nokia c21

The Nokia C21 is an entry-level mobile phone that drops below the psychological barrier of 100 euros. The terminal mounts a screen 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a drop-shaped notch. The edges are somewhat pronounced, as is the chin, which is wide enough to show off the brand’s logo.

As expected, the power is restrained. Inside it incorporates a Unisoc SC9863a processor (eight cores at up to 1.6 GHz), with versions with 2 and 3 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD. The battery, 3,000 mAhlasts all day, according to Nokia, which is appreciated because it charges quite slowly: it supports 5W charging only.

For photography, the Nokia C21 includes a 5-megapixel front camera and a 8 megapixel rear camera, with a single lens. The terminal has the fingerprint reader on the back and two years of guaranteed quarterly security updates.

Nokia C21 Plus

Also within the entry range, but one step above, is the Nokia C21 Plus. It includes the same Unisoc SC9863a processor and versions with 2, 3 and 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage, but with a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W chargingwith Micro USB connector.

The look ahead is almost the same, with the same 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a drop-shaped notch, although behind the finish and the camera module is different. It is not surprising, because here we have a dual camera with a 13-megapixel sensor and an additional lens for portrait mode. The front camera is again 5 megapixels.

The Noia C21 Plus boasts of having IP 52 resistance certification and also guarantees two years of quarterly security updates. It includes the fingerprint reader on the back, minijack and FM radio function.

Versions and prices of the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus

The Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus will go on sale in the colors Gray and blue and different combinations of RAM and storage. We still do not have all the exact details of these terminals, but we do have the recommended starting prices. The Nokia C21 will start at 99 euros, while the Nokia C21 will launch for a price starting at 119 euros.

More information | nokia