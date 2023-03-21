Nokia C12 Pro launches with 6.3” display, virtual RAM and low price

HMD Global launched the new Nokia C12 Pro in India a week after introducing the standard model. According to the manufacturer, this second model has some additional features, such as a larger battery.

However, the design of the new handset is the same as the regular Nokia C12. Thus, we have a device built in plastic and with simpler details, and its display is a 6.3-inch IPS LCD that has HD+ resolution.

The processor is an octa-core with an unconfirmed name, and it works with 3 GB of RAM and supports expansion in virtual mode with another 2 GB. Storage is 64GB and user can add more memory with MicroSD card.