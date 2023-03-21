Nokia C12 Pro launches with 6.3” display, virtual RAM and low price

HMD Global launched the new Nokia C12 Pro in India a week after introducing the standard model. According to the manufacturer, this second model has some additional features, such as a larger battery.
However, the design of the new handset is the same as the regular Nokia C12. Thus, we have a device built in plastic and with simpler details, and its display is a 6.3-inch IPS LCD that has HD+ resolution.
The processor is an octa-core with an unconfirmed name, and it works with 3 GB of RAM and supports expansion in virtual mode with another 2 GB. Storage is 64GB and user can add more memory with MicroSD card.
As it is an entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C12 Pro has a single rear camera of 8 MP, while the front one is inside the drop notch and brings another 5 MP.
The smartphone is dual SIM 4G, has Bluetooth 5.2, P2 input for wired headphones and IP52 certification.
Complete the set, the 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging and Android 12 (Go) as the operating system.
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- octa core platform
- 2/3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 2GB expansion via virtual memory
- 64GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- 5 MP front camera
- 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash
- 4G connection, WiFI 802.11b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm jack
- 4,000mAh battery with micro USB charging
- IP52 resistance against water and dust, bumps and drops
- Android 12 Go as operating system
Officially launched in India this Tuesday, the new Nokia C12 Pro can now be found in two variants:
- 2GB + 64GB – 6,999 rupees (~BRL 444)
- 3GB + 64GB – 7,499 rupees (~BRL 475)
What do you think of the new cheap Nokia? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.