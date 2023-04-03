Nokia C12 Plus announced with Android Go, Unisoc chip and 4,000 mAh battery

The Nokia C12 Plus phone was finally unveiled by HMD Global without much change. In other words, it’s like it’s just a bigger version of the traditional C12, released in January of this year. Furthermore, it also shares similarities with the Pro version which was announced in the month of March.
The differences, however, do not mean upgrades compared to the last variant brought to market by the company. That is, the device arrives in a version with less RAM and storage compared to it, which makes it a device for very basic use.
That said, the product is being released in a single variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. To compensate for the low storage capacity, the device has support for memory expansion via microSD cards of up to 256GB. Furthermore, the device has a 6.3 inch IPS screen.
The processor, in turn, is a four-core model from Unisoc, but there is no specification about which version this is. But, it is speculated that it is the same as the base and Pro variants: the SC9863A1. The battery, finally, should be 4,000mAh, as was recently speculated. The item arrives with Android 12 Go from the factory.
- Screen: 6.3″ IPS with HD+ resolution;
- Platform: 4-core Unisoc;
- RAM: 2GB;
- Storage: 32GB expandable via microSD card;
- Rear camera: 8MP;
- Front camera: 5MP;
- Dual SIM;
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n;
- 3.5 mm headphone jack;
- Battery: 4000mAh;
- Operating system: Android 12 Go.
The handset does not yet have a release date, but it will be launched in India for the price of INR 7,999which in direct conversion is R$ 490.