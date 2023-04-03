Nokia C12 Plus announced with Android Go, Unisoc chip and 4,000 mAh battery

The Nokia C12 Plus phone was finally unveiled by HMD Global without much change. In other words, it’s like it’s just a bigger version of the traditional C12, released in January of this year. Furthermore, it also shares similarities with the Pro version which was announced in the month of March.

The differences, however, do not mean upgrades compared to the last variant brought to market by the company. That is, the device arrives in a version with less RAM and storage compared to it, which makes it a device for very basic use.