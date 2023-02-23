Nokia C02 is launched as an entry-level phone with a 5.2-inch screen and Android 12 Go

The Nokia C02 has just been launched this Thursday morning (23) as the new entry-level smartphone of the Finnish company for the global market. By targeting the affordable segment, there is no highlight or major innovation in terms of design and specifications, but the device proves to be interesting for basic use and streaming consumption. Despite not having yet revealed the availability and price, the manufacturer released the complete technical sheet of the phone confirming a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720) and an 18:9 aspect ratio on the front. There is no notch for the selfie camera, this is because the 2 megapixel component is positioned on the top edge.

On the back there is only the single 5 MP sensor and the LED flash, both positioned over a rectangular frame in the upper left corner of the cover. There is also the inscription “Nokia” centered vertically and nothing else. Although the construction is simple, it supports IP52 certification which ensures resistance against splashing water. - Advertisement - Moving on to the internal hardware, the cell phone comes equipped with a quad-core chipset up to 1.4 GHz, 2 GB of RAM memory and 32 GB of internal storage for photos and videos with an expansion slot via microSD. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, 3.5 mm P2 headphone jack and a micro USB port for charging.

The manufacturer did not disclose details about the autonomy of the cell phone, but confirms the presence of a battery with 3,000 mAh capacity and charging with power of 5W. Among the other attributes is the Android 12 Go operating system, a lighter version for weak hardware, with two years of security updates.

Datasheet

5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720) 60Hz refresh rate and 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz quad-core platform

2 GB of RAM memory

32 GB of internal storage

2 MP front camera

5 MP rear cameras

Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n and 3.5 mm P2 jack

3,000 mAh battery with 5W charging

Android 12 GO

Dimensions: 148.7 x 71.2 x 10mm

Weight: 192g

