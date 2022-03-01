Nokia brings back phones with removable batteries and Android Go

After its CES presentations, and now taking advantage of the MWC 2022 framework, Nokia has clarified its strong emphasis on reinforcing its presence in the entry-level low-end smartphones, updating its C series with the new Nokia C2 2nd edition, Nokia C21 and C21 Pluspresented with Android Go and prices that start from the ridiculous figure of just 79 euros.

Nokia C Series Specifications

Nokia C2 (2nd edition) nokia c21 Nokia C21 Plus OS Android 11Go Android 11Go Android 11Go Screen 5.7-inch LCD 6.5-inch LCD 6.5-inch LCD Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Processor 4 unnamed cores at 1.5 GHz Unisoc SC9863a Unisoc SC9863a Memory 2GB RAM 3GB RAM 3 or 4 GB of RAM Storage 32GB of storage 32GB of storage 64GB of storage Frontal camera 2MP 8MP 13MP + 2MP depth Rear camera 5MP 5MP 5MP connectivity LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5, Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5 mm jack, FM LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5 mm jack, FM, fingerprint LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5 mm jack, FM, fingerprint Battery 2,400 mAh with removable battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh Dimensions 154 x 75.9 x 9.55mm 170 x 77.9 x 8.8mm 165 x 75.9 x 8.55mm Weight 180 grams 195 grams 191 grams Price 79 euros €99 €119

Thus, it seems that Nokia has oriented its phones more towards secondary or work devices rather than as input terminals. And it is clear that these are basic devices, we find three models equipped with Android 11 Go Edition combined with fairly modest processors and limited memory options. However, it should be noted that there are currently no plans for new OS updates, focusing only on quarterly security updates for the next two years.

Although this does not prevent us from finding some interesting features that are increasingly lost among the new terminals, such as the presence of a wireless FM radio receiver, a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, and even the ability to extract and exchange the battery.