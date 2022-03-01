Nokia brings back phones with removable batteries and Android Go

After its CES presentations, and now taking advantage of the MWC 2022 framework, Nokia has clarified its strong emphasis on reinforcing its presence in the entry-level low-end smartphones, updating its C series with the new Nokia C2 2nd edition, Nokia C21 and C21 Pluspresented with Android Go and prices that start from the ridiculous figure of just 79 euros.
Nokia C Series Specifications
|Nokia C2 (2nd edition)
|nokia c21
|Nokia C21 Plus
|OS
|Android 11Go
|Android 11Go
|Android 11Go
|Screen
|5.7-inch LCD
|6.5-inch LCD
|6.5-inch LCD
|Resolution
|480 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Processor
|4 unnamed cores at 1.5 GHz
|Unisoc SC9863a
|Unisoc SC9863a
|Memory
|2GB RAM
|3GB RAM
|3 or 4 GB of RAM
|Storage
|32GB of storage
|32GB of storage
|64GB of storage
|Frontal camera
|2MP
|8MP
|13MP + 2MP depth
|Rear camera
|5MP
|5MP
|5MP
|connectivity
|LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5, Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5 mm jack, FM
|LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5 mm jack, FM, fingerprint
|LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5 mm jack, FM, fingerprint
|Battery
|2,400 mAh with removable battery
|3,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|Dimensions
|154 x 75.9 x 9.55mm
|170 x 77.9 x 8.8mm
|165 x 75.9 x 8.55mm
|Weight
|180 grams
|195 grams
|191 grams
|Price
|79 euros
|€99
|€119
Thus, it seems that Nokia has oriented its phones more towards secondary or work devices rather than as input terminals. And it is clear that these are basic devices, we find three models equipped with Android 11 Go Edition combined with fairly modest processors and limited memory options. However, it should be noted that there are currently no plans for new OS updates, focusing only on quarterly security updates for the next two years.
Although this does not prevent us from finding some interesting features that are increasingly lost among the new terminals, such as the presence of a wireless FM radio receiver, a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, and even the ability to extract and exchange the battery.
