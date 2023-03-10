Nokia at MWC with C22, C32 and G22, the smartphone you can repair yourself

- Advertisement -

Nokia announced three new smartphones at Mobile World Congress, , And , probably the last ones to be able to boast the iconic logo that the Finnish company has decided to change after more than 60 years. All three new devices are equipped with 6.5″ displays, IP52 certification and batteries capable of ensuring considerable autonomy. Nokia G22 is also the first smartphone from Nokia that can be repaired directly by the user.

Nokia G22

Over the years, smartphones have become increasingly difficult to repair. Even the simple change of a battery, which once could be done in complete autonomy, has now become an operation that should only be done by specialized personnel. Having the possibility to repair a smartphone instead of throwing it away is not only something extremely correct from an ethical point of view but it must also be a right for consumers. The European Commission is also working in this direction.

The Nokia G22 was designed to be very easy to repair by consumers who will have access to simple guides, made in collaboration with iFixit, and spare parts sold at affordable prices. Not just batteries, users will also be able to replace a damaged screen or bent charging port. Nokia G22 also features a 100% recycled plastic body, 2 years of Android OS updates (it is natively based on Android 12), 3 years of monthly security updates and 36 months of warranty at no extra cost.

The Nokia G22 integrates a Unisoc T606 processor supported by 4GB of RAM (plus 2GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage via microSD slot. The display has a diagonal of 6.5 “, HD + resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz and is protected by a glass Gorilla Glass 3 by Corning. The rear camera is 50MP with autofocus and f/1.8 aperture. In addition, there is a 2MP sensor with macro optics and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera, integrated in a drop notch, is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Unisoc T606

Display : 6.5″ HD+, 500nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3

: 6.5″ HD+, 500nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 Memory : 4 GB RAM (plus 2 GB Virtual RAM) 64/128GB expandable UFS 2.2 storage memory

: Camera : Rear: 50MP AF (f/1.8) + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Front: 8MP FF (f/2.0)

: Connectivity : 4G, Dual SIM, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS/Galileo, USB type-C OTG, 3.5mm audio jack

: 4G, Dual SIM, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS/Galileo, USB type-C OTG, 3.5mm audio jack sensors : brightness, proximity, accelerometer, fingerprint recognition

: brightness, proximity, accelerometer, fingerprint recognition Drums : 5050mAh with 20W charging

: 5050mAh with 20W charging Dimensions and weight: 165 x 76.19 x 8.48mm 196.2 grams

Other : OZO Audio, QuickFix repairable design, IP52, FM radio

: OZO Audio, QuickFix repairable design, IP52, FM radio Operating system: Android 12 (plus 2 updates)

To complete the specifications, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, assisted GPS, USB-C 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, side fingerprint recognition sensor and OZO Playback function capable of offering with fuller bass and clearer sound. The battery is 5050mAh with 20W fast charging. Finally, the dimensions are 165 x 76.19 x 8.48 mm for 196 grams of weight.

Nokia C32

Nokia C32 is based on Android 13 and has an octa core processor (the brand is not mentioned in the data sheet), 3/4GB of RAM (in addition to 3GB of VRAM), 64/128GB of expandable storage, 6.5″ HD+ display, side-by-side 50MP rear camera from a 2MP macro, 8MP front camera and 5000mAh battery with 10W recharge.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Octa-core 1.6GHz

: Octa-core 1.6GHz Display : 6.5″ HD+

: 6.5″ HD+ Memory : 3/4 GB RAM (plus 3 GB Virtual RAM) 64/128GB expandable storage memory

: Camera: Rear: 50MP AF + 2MP macro Front: 8 MP FF

Connectivity : 4G Cat4, Dual SIM, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS/Galileo, USB type-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: 4G Cat4, Dual SIM, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS/Galileo, USB type-C, 3.5mm audio jack sensors : brightness, proximity, accelerometer, fingerprint recognition

: brightness, proximity, accelerometer, fingerprint recognition Drums : 5000mAh with 10W charging

: 5000mAh with 10W charging Dimensions and weight: 164.6mm x 75.9mm x 8.55mm 199.4 grams

Other : IP52, FM radio (wired/wireless), reinforced glass back

: IP52, FM radio (wired/wireless), reinforced glass back Operating system: Android 13

Nokia C22

Finally, the Nokia C22 is always based on Android 13 Go Edition and integrates a Unisoc 9863A1 processor octa-core, 2/3 GB RAM (plus 2GB VRAM), 64GB expandable storage, 6.5″ HD+ display, 13MP rear camera flanked by a 2MP macro, 5MP front camera, 5000mAh battery with 10W recharge, FM radio and fingerprint recognition sensor on the back.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core 1.6 GHz

: Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core 1.6 GHz Display : 6.5″ HD+

: 6.5″ HD+ Memory : 2/3 GB RAM (plus 2 GB Virtual RAM) 64GB of expandable storage memory

: Camera : Rear: 13MP AF + 2MP macro Front: 5 MP FF

: Connectivity : 4G Cat4, Dual SIM, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS/Galileo, USB type-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: 4G Cat4, Dual SIM, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS/Galileo, USB type-C, 3.5mm audio jack sensors : brightness, proximity, accelerometer, fingerprint recognition

: brightness, proximity, accelerometer, fingerprint recognition Drums : 5000mAh with 10W charging

: 5000mAh with 10W charging Dimensions and weight: 164.6mm x 75.89mm x 8.55mm 190 grams

Other : IP52, FM radio (wired/wireless)

: IP52, FM radio (wired/wireless) Operating system: Android 13 (Go edition)

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Nokia G22 it will be available in Meteor Gray and Lagoon Blue colors and in the 4/128 GB configuration starting from 189 euros . Nokia G22 mounting kits and spare parts will be available on the official iFixit.com website in Europe, including the display, battery and charging port. Prices will be communicated soon.

it will be available in Meteor Gray and Lagoon Blue colors and in the 4/128 GB configuration . Nokia C32 it will be available in Charcoal, Autumn Green and Beach Pink colors and in the 4/64 GB configuration starting from 149 euros.

it will be available in Charcoal, Autumn Green and Beach Pink colors and in the 4/64 GB configuration Nokia C22 it will be available in Midnight Black and Sand colors and in the 2/64 GB configuration starting from 129 euros. You can buy the new Nokia 65W Dual Port Charger, which guarantees faster charging and is made with a case made from 70% recycled materials, on the official Nokia website for €49.99.

it will be available in Midnight Black and Sand colors and in the 2/64 GB configuration