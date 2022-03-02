MobileAndroid

Nokia at MWC 2022 with three affordable smartphones with Android 11 Go

By: Abraham

Date:

Nokia C21 Plus, C21 and C2 2nd Edition are official at MWC 2022 in Barcelona (which we are following with a continuous Live Blog): these are super cheap smartphones based on Android 11 Go Edition, the edition of the operating system designed specifically for less performing hardware. The company notes that the C Series is having a lot of success, and although it has only been around for a couple of years it already accounts for 16% of overall sales over the past 5 years. We summarize the specifications briefly below:

NOKIA C21 PLUS

  • 6.5 “HD + 720p display
  • Unisoc SC9863A SoC:
    • Production process: 28 nm
    • Octa-core CPU, 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.6 GHz + 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.2 GHz
    • PowerVR IMG 8322 GPU
    • LTE Cat.4 modem
  • 2, 3 or 4 GB of RAM
  • 32 or 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD (max 256 GB)
  • Dual Rear Camera: 13MP (Main) + 2MP (Depth)
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4,000 or 5,050 mAh battery, 10W charging
  • Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • IP52 certification
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, micro USB port
  • Colors: Dark Cyan, Warm Gray
  • Dimensions: 164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm
  • Weight: 178g or 191g depending on the battery

NOKIA C21

  • 6.5 “HD + 720p display
  • Unisoc SC9863A SoC:
    • Production process: 28 nm
    • Octa-core CPU, 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.6 GHz + 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.2 GHz
    • PowerVR IMG 8322 GPU
    • LTE Cat.4 modem
  • 2 or 3 GB of RAM
  • 32 or 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD (max 256 GB)
  • Dual rear camera: 8MP (main) + 2MP (depth)
  • 5MP front camera
  • 3,000mAh battery, 5W charging
  • Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, micro USB port
  • Colors: Dark Blue, Warm Gray
  • Dimensions: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm
  • Weight: 195 g

NOKIA C 2ND EDITION

  • 5.7 “SD display (960 x 480 pixels)
  • Unspecified SoC, quad-core @ 1.5 GHz, LTE Cat.4
  • 1 or 2 GB of RAM
  • 32 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD (max 256 GB)
  • 5MP rear camera
  • 2 MP front camera
  • 2,400mAh battery, 5W charging
  • Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, micro USB port
  • Colors: Dark Blue, Warm Gray
  • Dimensions: 153.95 x 75.9 x 9.55mm
  • Weight: 180 g
Abraham

