Nokia at MWC 2022 with three affordable smartphones with Android 11 Go

Nokia C21 Plus, C21 and C2 2nd Edition are official at MWC 2022 in Barcelona (which we are following with a continuous Live Blog): these are super cheap smartphones based on Android 11 Go Edition, the edition of the operating system designed specifically for less performing hardware. The company notes that the C Series is having a lot of success, and although it has only been around for a couple of years it already accounts for 16% of overall sales over the past 5 years. We summarize the specifications briefly below:

NOKIA C21 PLUS

6.5 “HD + 720p display

Unisoc SC9863A SoC: Production process: 28 nm Octa-core CPU, 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.6 GHz + 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.2 GHz PowerVR IMG 8322 GPU LTE Cat.4 modem

2, 3 or 4 GB of RAM

32 or 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD (max 256 GB)

Dual Rear Camera: 13MP (Main) + 2MP (Depth)

5MP front camera

4,000 or 5,050 mAh battery, 10W charging

Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint scanner

IP52 certification

3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, micro USB port

Colors: Dark Cyan, Warm Gray

Dimensions: 164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm

Weight: 178g or 191g depending on the battery

NOKIA C21

6.5 “HD + 720p display

Unisoc SC9863A SoC: Production process: 28 nm Octa-core CPU, 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.6 GHz + 4x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.2 GHz PowerVR IMG 8322 GPU LTE Cat.4 modem

2 or 3 GB of RAM

32 or 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD (max 256 GB)

Dual rear camera: 8MP (main) + 2MP (depth)

5MP front camera

3,000mAh battery, 5W charging

Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint scanner

3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, micro USB port

Colors: Dark Blue, Warm Gray

Dimensions: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm

Weight: 195 g

NOKIA C 2ND EDITION