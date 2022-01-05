Nokia at CES 2022 with 4 smartphones under $ 240: few frills, mind you to the point

ALL THE NEWS

Let’s start with the cheapest smartphone: Nokia C100 is proposed to $ 99 and offers – let’s say – a rather vintage design with very evident frames, a single camera on the back, a 4.000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a MediaTek Helio 822 processor. hard. And at that price it might even be worth it.

Very similar to C100 it is Nokia C200, which differs from the first only in the presence of a slightly larger HD display (6.1 inches). The rest is identical, apart from the price which grows up to 119 dollars.

More interesting it is Nokia G100, smartphone with 6.5-inch HD + display, drop notch for the front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, 5,000mAh battery and triple rear camera (there is no data by the way). There is also the fingerprint sensor, housed in the power key on the side. The price is 149 dollars.