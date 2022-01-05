Nokia at CES 2022 with 4 smartphones under $ 240: few frills, mind you to the point

Nokia presents at CES 2022 a series of smartphones that, despite some aesthetic – and price – differences have two things in common: the presence of the Android 12 operating system and belonging to the low end of the market. Therefore, the strategy of the brand in the hands of HMD Global continues, aiming at the marketing of economic devices, without however renouncing important features such as compatibility with the latest generation networks (but only on one of the announced models).
Let’s start with the cheapest smartphone: Nokia C100 is proposed to $ 99 and offers – let’s say – a rather vintage design with very evident frames, a single camera on the back, a 4.000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a MediaTek Helio 822 processor. hard. And at that price it might even be worth it.
Very similar to C100 it is Nokia C200, which differs from the first only in the presence of a slightly larger HD display (6.1 inches). The rest is identical, apart from the price which grows up to 119 dollars.
More interesting it is Nokia G100, smartphone with 6.5-inch HD + display, drop notch for the front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, 5,000mAh battery and triple rear camera (there is no data by the way). There is also the fingerprint sensor, housed in the power key on the side. The price is 149 dollars.
Nokia G400 is the smartphone peak among those announced in Las Vegas, and he had already been talked about previously with the very first images leaked on the net: display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 480 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, triple rear camera with main from 48MP, ultra wide angle and macro and, above all, compatibility with 5G networks. All for the price of 239 dollars.
G100 and G400 thus join the recent G300 that Nokia launched on the American market in mid-October.