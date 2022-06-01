Nobody will know that you have entered Instagram with this simple trick

Instagram has become one of the most used social networks. The great alternative to TikTok boasts a series of very attractive features, such as its Stories, with which to publish ephemeral stories that last 24 hours. Not to mention the constant updates released by the team behind the development of the popular photography social network to increase its use options or improve some functions that needed to be polished. One of the main novelties that came to Instagram was the possibility of sending private messages on Instagram, known as DM. The problem is that, at the moment you access the chats, any user can see that you are online, or the last time you were connected. Of course, this can be useful to know if the friend on duty is available to talk, but there are times when you don’t feel like communicating with anyone, instead you would like to be able to quietly enter the photography social network without anyone knowing. How to disable activity status on Instagram Luckily, this feature is available on the popular social network, so you can access Instagram without anyone knowing. With this you will be able to browse quietly on Instagram without anyone knowing. The best of all is that, as you will see later, the process is extremely simple and it will not take you more than a few seconds to activate the corresponding function so that you can deactivate the activity status on Instagram. The first thing you should do is open the Instagram application. Secondly, access your profile. Within this section, you must click on the three horizontal lines located in the upper right part to be able to enter the Configuration options. Within this section, you must click on the Privacy option. A new options menu will open, now you must select Activity status. Finally, within this mode, you must uncheck the Show activity status option by turning off the switch. We have already told you that the process is very easy since it is not complicated. In addition, and as expected, it is not a definitive option, but whenever you want you can activate or deactivate this function to your liking. Now that you know how to browse privately on this social network, you can access Instagram when you want to look at your wall calmly and without having to say hello to anyone. Perfect for those moments when you want to get away from it all and have a fun and uncomplicated time. >