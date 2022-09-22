“Nobody believed this”, says NVIDIA CEO about GPU creation and advances in the area

In this final stretch of GTC 2022, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang held a press conference with journalists from around the world to comment on the news presented in recent days. In one of the questions, the executive told what advice he would give to his “self” from 30 years ago. TechSmart followed the conference. Jensen starts off by saying that he would say follow your dreams, your vision and your heart, as he did. The company’s president reported that, at first, no one in the projects he presented.

When he invented GPUs, he reports that the gaming market was very small, so no one cared about this type of product. Also, there were no tools to create 3D games at the time. He had to do everything manually. “I would say follow your dreams, your vision, your heart. Just like I did. It was very scary at first, because, you might know from our history, that we invented the GPU. And when we created it, nobody cared about GPUs. At the time we went into the world to create a platform for video games, this market was small, it almost didn’t exist. We talk about fully 3D video games. There weren’t even any design tools for 3D. You couldn’t even create 3D games. Had to do it manually.” Amazon’s idea for workers to keep social distance: an AI camera that knows when they get too close Jensen Huang NVIDIA CEO - Advertisement - As people didn’t believe in Jensen’s ideas, the path for him was to pursue goals with all his strength and gradually succeed, until the video card became a relevant platform in the market. “We talk about computer accelerators, which was the foundation of our company in 1993. The new method of computing was a lot of work. Nobody believed it. Of course, I had no choice but to believe. It was our company, and we wanted it to succeed. So we search with all our might. Over time, gradually, one consumer after another, one partner after another, one developer after another, the GPU has become a very important platform. NVIDIA invented programmable shader, this allowed us to invent computer graphics, RTX, CUDA, modern computational acceleration, Artificial Intelligence and all the things we are talking about today. All of it, all of it. Every step of the way, without exception, no one believed. GPU, programmable shaders, CUDA, even deep learning.”

The CEO even reported that he was fired when he took the idea of ​​deep learning applied to the auto industry. Although not perfect at the time, the technology has evolved and today it is capable of going beyond what humans can do. “When I brought this to the auto industry, everyone thought I was kidding. In fact, one of the CEOs said, ‘You can’t even detect a German Shepherd Dog, how are you going to detect pedestrians?’ And he cut us. Deep learning wasn’t perfect at the time I showed him. And now, of course, it has attained superhuman capabilities.” Huang concludes with a reflection of the advice to his younger self. The first step would be to believe in yourself, and then help others to believe too – which can be a long journey. “I think the advice I would give young Jensen is to keep it that way, you’re doing it right, you have to go for what you believe in. There will be a lot of people who won’t believe you at first, but not because they don’t believe in you, but because sometimes it’s hard to believe. How would anyone believe that the same processor used to play video games would be what would modernize computer science? And would it bring Artificial Intelligence to the world? The same processor we’re using for Portal would be the same one that would allow self-driving cars. Who would know? No one would have believed it. First, you need to believe. And then, you have to help other people believe. It could be a long journey. But it’s ok.”

GTC 2022 Highlights