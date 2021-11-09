No, Windows 11 is not able to charge your laptop battery above 100%

The list of errors that Windows 11 accumulates since its launch on October 5 is quite extensive, although not all these errors have had the same severity nor the same impact on users. Thus, for example, we can say that the failures that affected the performance of AMD’s Ryzen processors were undoubtedly the most serious, while the error that we are going to see today is one of the most innocuous and interesting.

Imagine the scene. You turn on your Windows 11-based laptop and find that the battery has been charged to 115%. Yes, above its maximum capacity which is obviously 100%. Is it something magical? Well not at all it is simply an operating system error which, apparently, is being shown in very different ways to several different users, as others have shown screenshots in which we can see that their laptop had been recharged to 103% or 104%.

Jennifer Gentleman, an engineer at Microsoft, has confirmed that this is a minor error, and that we have nothing to fear, since It does not affect the battery life or the laptop. As a curiosity, he has also said that this problem was already present in old builds of Windows 11, that is, that it is not something new that has arisen as a result of other subsequent revisions, and has also explained that they are working to solve it. soon as possible. Meanwhile, we just have to be clear that it is impossible to exceed 100% load.

Windows 11 is in a fairly mature state

It is the conclusion that I have been able to draw after starting to use it for a while in the test bench that we assembled to analyze the new Alder Lake-S processors from Intel. To date, I have not registered any errors, the system has worked with total stability, and the experience has been perfect thus far.

There is no doubt that the debut of the operating system was somewhat bumpy, we cannot argue that, but in the end Microsoft is doing its homework, and to this day it is perfectly feasible to upgrade from Windows 10 with almost all the guarantees, as long as we have a computer that meets all the requirements, and that does not have any particularly old component that may be susceptible to compatibility problems at the driver level.

If you are thinking of making the leap to Windows 10, remember that you can do it for free using the license of said operating system, and that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 licenses also work, although in these cases you will have to do a clean installation, that is, you will not be able to update directly, you will have to do it from scratch.

At the time, we shared with you five reasons why it was not worth updating to Windows 11, and of them we can rule out the second, since those problems with AMD CPUs have been solved. The other four reasons are still fully valid, and that is why we must take them into account. If you do not meet the minimum requirements, you’d better stick with windows 10 And wait and see how the situation evolves with unsupported computers and Windows 11.