No time now? Twitter launches shortcut and counter of saved tweets on iOS

Published on

By Abraham
No time now? Twitter launches shortcut and counter of saved tweets on iOS
1679070567 no time now twitter launches shortcut and counter of saved.jpeg
In December, Twitter launched the publication view counter and now the function of saving tweets has gained a shortcut, the option of knowing how many people saved that post in their saved items. The news is rolling out now for iOS users.

Image: MacMagazine.

The new button is located between the like and share options when accessing a publication. This way, now just tap the save icon to save a tweet in your social network saved items. The news was announced yesterday by the official Twitter Support account.

As we can see in the images provided by MacMagazine, the option allows the user to access this function more easily, since previously it was necessary to tap on share and then on save. Another interesting novelty is the counter of times the tweet was saved, without showing which users saved it in their list.

Although this change is welcomed by those who tend to save tweets frequently, the addition of more buttons in the bar may bother those who have cell phones with smaller screens, as the look of the application is becoming more and more “polluted”, as it is now we have 5 buttons and 7 information about the tweet below the post.

