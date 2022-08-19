HomeTech NewsNo time, no money: established companies do not cooperate with start-ups

No time, no money: established companies do not cooperate with start-ups

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
no time no money established companies do not cooperate with.jpg
no time no money established companies do not cooperate with.jpg
- Advertisement -

Less than a quarter of German companies work with start-ups. Bitkom believes that cooperation would make sense for both sides.

Just under a quarter of German companies work with start-ups. Bitkom found this out in a survey. The industry association suggests that medium-sized companies in particular should reconsider this.

According to the survey, 71 percent of German companies that are at least medium-sized do not cooperate with start-ups at all. 5 percent did not provide any information, the remaining 24 percent cooperate with young companies.

- Advertisement -

According to Bitkom in its press release, established companies in particular often lack the technical know-how for the “use of innovative technologies such as AI or blockchain”. This unequally distributed knowledge is actually an ideal basis for increased cooperation, from which medium-sized companies in particular can benefit, says Bitkom President Achim Berg.

The finances are the biggest counter-argument

The companies surveyed most frequently cited the lack of time (47 percent) as the reason for a lack of corporate cooperation. 44 percent of the companies have too little budget for the cooperation, 42 percent simply lack contacts in the start-up scene. Almost a third (30 percent), on the other hand, see no real benefit from cooperation.

The first 3D view of Jupiter’s atmosphere allows scientists to peer into the heart of the monstrous Great Red Spot (and much more)

When evaluating the answers of those who work with start-ups, however, the Bitkom data remain quite unspecific: 39 percent of the collaborators stated that they were “developing new products and services together with start-ups”. Every twelfth company also has a financial stake in start-ups, and 3 percent even have a “special start-up program” such as an incubator. However, the largest proportion, at 86 percent, falls on the meaningless answer option “other ways of working together”.

A total of 604 German medium-sized and corporate companies with at least 20 employees were surveyed for the survey commissioned by the digital association Bitkom. After record numbers of investments in start-ups were reported in Germany in 2021, the numbers recently collapsed. The federal government recently agreed on a start-up strategy that is intended to improve the financing of young companies.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Project management: OpenProject 12.2 with Nextcloud file management

Open-source project management tool OpenProject extends Nextcloud integration and notifies of schedule changes.   The open...
Tech News

25 years Gnome: Permanent state of restlessness

With 42 releases in a quarter of a century, the Gnome is one of...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.