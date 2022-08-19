No time, no money: established companies do not cooperate with start-ups

Less than a quarter of German work with start-ups. Bitkom believes that cooperation would make sense for both sides.

Just under a quarter of German companies work with start-ups. Bitkom found this out in a survey. The industry association suggests that medium-sized companies in particular should reconsider this.

According to the survey, 71 percent of German companies that are at least medium-sized do not with start-ups at all. 5 percent did not provide any information, the remaining 24 percent cooperate with young companies.

According to Bitkom in its press release, companies in particular often lack the technical know-how for the “use of innovative technologies such as AI or blockchain”. This unequally distributed knowledge is actually an ideal basis for increased cooperation, from which medium-sized companies in particular can benefit, says Bitkom President Achim Berg.

The finances are the biggest counter-argument

The companies surveyed most frequently cited the lack of time (47 percent) as the reason for a lack of corporate cooperation. 44 percent of the companies have too little budget for the cooperation, 42 percent simply lack contacts in the start-up scene. Almost a third (30 percent), on the other hand, see no real benefit from cooperation.

When evaluating the answers of those who work with start-ups, however, the Bitkom data remain quite unspecific: 39 percent of the collaborators stated that they were “developing new products and services together with start-ups”. Every twelfth company also has a financial stake in start-ups, and 3 percent even have a “special start-up program” such as an incubator. However, the largest proportion, at 86 percent, falls on the meaningless answer option “other ways of working together”.

A total of 604 German medium-sized and corporate companies with at least 20 employees were surveyed for the survey commissioned by the digital association Bitkom. After record numbers of investments in start-ups were reported in Germany in 2021, the numbers recently collapsed. The federal government recently agreed on a start-up strategy that is intended to improve the financing of young companies.

