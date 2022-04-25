No surprises in the name of the Google watch: Pixel Watch is registered

There is not much time left until the developer conference of Google of this year, it will happen next month, and some things are becoming quite clear about what can be seen in it. An example is the company’s first smart watch, which even already has an official name.

As revealed, the name Pixel Watch It has already been registered by the North American firm, so it will finally be called that (the speculations that had appeared indicating that it could have the word Fit somewhere are over). Therefore, there is already one less mystery about it… as there is not in the operating system that it will use, which will be Wear OS -how could it be otherwise-.

New images confirming its design

Almost at the same time that the name of this wearable was known, which aims to stand out especially for the autonomy it will offer, taking into account that it will allow applications to be installed, new images have been leaked that make the appearance of the device crystal clear. with a sphere circularnothing to do with the Apple Watch, highlights that it is slightly oval, which will allow it to integrate a large battery.

Besides, it will include a particularly prominent side button (we will have to see if it is annoying), and it is very clear that it will offer a metal finish -bet on the stainless steel it’s logical. As far as the screen is concerned, it will be AMOLED with excellent image quality and, by the looks of it, it will be big enough. big to be able to handle it comfortably.

91 Mobile and 9ToGoogle

By the way, one of the screens that the user can choose to use with the Google Pixel Watch has also been leaked. And there will be no big surprises, beyond making it clear that a Lots of information and confirm the round dial that this smartwatch will have.

Some more things from the Google watch

Apart from being quite clear that there are important influences from Fitbit, which is logical because Google bought this company some time ago, it should be mentioned that there are options that are sure to include the device that the Mountain View company will present next month . Some examples is that it will have the possibility of carrying out mobile payments; will have GPS; it will be possible to synchronize it with both iOS as with Android; and even that it is expected that there will be additional straps designed by prestigious brands. Doesn’t look bad at all, really.

