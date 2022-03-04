No, Nespresso does not want to give you a coffee machine, it is another WhatsApp scam

Many people are complaining about a new message circulating lately on WhatsApp, a message from the supposed Nespresso brand that wants to give away its coffee machines, with a link that takes us to a page very similar to the official one.

Once again it is a lie, it is a fraud that seeks to trick the user into reporting their data, as the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) reported a few hours ago.

There is no possibility of winning a Nespresso coffee machine via WhatsApp, and the website is fraudulent, even though the Nespresso brand logo is displayed, along with the image of the coffee machine that they are theoretically giving away.

The page asks the user to answer some very simple questions, and then they indicate that one box must be selected from among the nine displayed, with three possible attempts. No matter which box is chosen, it will always say that you failed and give you another chance.

On the third opportunity, the prize appears, and asks us to share the joy and promotion with our WhatsApp groups and contacts, thus becoming viral, shared by the deceived themselves.

At the end, the page invites us to participate in another survey to get a Mercadona gift card of 900 euros, but that’s where they start asking for personal data, what they were really looking for from the beginning.

In other words, the steps they want us to follow are:

– Click on the WhatsApp link

– Select the box until we touch the supposed coffee maker

– Share the promotion

– Participate in another survey

– Put personal data.

Do not do any of that, ignore the link from the beginning, as the personal data can be used for future more elaborate scams where there is monetary interest.