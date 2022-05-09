No more wasting time with Google translate: you can finally access your history on your mobile

In the absence of an idyllic, unique and universal language for the whole world, we have to settle for speaking our mother tongue and some more that we learn along the way. And if we do not learn it or do not master it, going to translators is the most effective and this is where it reigns Google Translate (or Google translate, if you want a translation of the name).

Despite new competition, Google’s tool is still the most used in the world. And despite having recently renewed its design, it was missing a basic function and that many have been demanding for years: a record of the history of translations. As reported by media such as Android Police and we have been able to testify on our mobiles, this function is already a reality.

How to access Google Translate history

The first thing that we think should be noted is that Google has already begun to launch this function for everyone, but in a staggered manner. That is you may not have it yet, but soon you will be able to access it. In any case, we advise you to go to Google Play beforehand and check if there is any pending update. The feature is coming out of the box, but it’s still a good idea to be on the latest version.

That said, Google Translate’s history feature is extremely easy to access. Just open the app, tap on your photo (top right) and under your google account The option to access the Record. Just click there to find a history with all the translations you’ve done.

Yes you have other google accounts, tell you that now it is also possible to configure an additional account, being able to easily access it from the same menu of your Google account and touching the arrow that appears below it. This way you can access the translation log for multiple accounts.

The usefulness of this function It will be determined by the type of use made by each user, since it is not the great novelty of the app century either. However, it can be interesting in order to remember texts that you have translated in the past or that you frequently need to translate into other languages, thus avoiding having to write them again.