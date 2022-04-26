No more waiting for the presentation, the POCO M4 5G has been leaked from top to bottom

A lot of LITTLE these days. At the same time that today we have officially known the POCO F4 GT, there is another device of the brand that It will be presented this Friday, April 29. Its about LITTLE M4 5Gthe standard version of the already known (and analyzed) POCO M4 Pro 5G.

Confirmation of your submission was made via Twitter and although they have not confirmed their specifications, we can see a design very similar to its older brother, at least in the rear. Already in relation to leaks, its specifications are already on the table in the absence of official confirmation.

Part of the design is already known and there are leaks of the rest of the specifications

As we see in the previous image, which is the official announcement of POCO, the device will be available in at least two colors (yellow and blue) and with a rear very similar to that of the ‘Pro’ version. Of course, we do not know if it will be an optical effect of the image, but its sides look flat unlike the slight curvature that his older brother presents.

We also note that, despite the bulky space for the camera module, this standard model will mount “only” two rear lenses. A set of cameras that, according to rumors, could have a resolution of 50 Mpx for the main one and 2 Mpx for the depth sensor. To this would be added a 5 Mpx front.

There are no confirmed specifications, but there is a leak that reveals part of them.

As far as the front is concerned, we would find a slightly smaller panel than the ‘Pro’ model: 6.58-inch IPS panel with FullHD+ resolution. To this technology would be added the 90 Hz refresh ratewhich would confirm once again and 90 Hz.

The performance would be enhanced by a Mediatek Dimension 700 with 5G and with versions of 4 and 6 GB of RAM, dependent in turn on storage capacities of 64 and 128 GB. Inside, it would not be surprising to see MIUI 13, a version of Xiaomi’s customization layer based on Android 12. All this with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Regarding your launch in Spain We cannot confirm anything at the moment. According to the strategies of POCO, as well as many other Asian brands, the device will be presented in India and will probably end up arriving a few weeks or months later in the rest of the territories. In fact, the POCO M4 Pro was originally presented in November and launched in Spain at the beginning of the year, so it is likely that this standard model will follow the same path.

