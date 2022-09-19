No more graphics cards from EVGA: manufacturer ends cooperation with Nvidia

EVGA blames Nvidia’s company policy for exiting the card business. A change to graphics chips from AMD or Intel is not planned.

Graphics card EVGA will no longer release new GeForce products. The US company announced this over the weekend. The previous graphics based on Nvidia products are still available and continue to be supported by technical support. EVGA blames Nvidia's company policies for the end of the cooperation.

According to various media reports, EVGA will completely exit the graphics card business and not switch to graphics products from AMD or Intel. Corresponding employees are assigned to other departments of the company. However, since EVGA has so far generated the majority of its income from graphics card sales, allegedly 80 percent, layoffs are unlikely to be avoided. In addition to graphics cards, EVGA also offers other products such as power supplies, mainboards, cases and input devices.

Nvidia’s behavior and price strategy in the pillory

EVGA justifies the end of the cooperation with Nvidia’s price and product strategy. In the past, Nvidia did not name any prices to board partners such as EVGA before the recommended retail prices for end customers were officially announced. That would have made planning difficult. The price policy is also difficult in view of Nvidia’s own “Founders Edition” graphics card models, which in many cases can hardly be undercut in terms of price The Verge citing various YouTube channels.

EVGA had to offer high-end graphics cards from the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 series at a loss of several hundred US dollars in order to remain competitive with Nvidia’s own products. Nvidia also provided journalists with graphics drivers before graphics card vendors could get them to customize their designs and products.

Nvidia has confirmed the end of its collaboration with EVGA to a tech journalist, stating, “We have had a great partnership with EVGA over the years and will continue to support them with our current generation of products. We wish Andrew and our friends at EVGA all the best.” Andrew Han is CEO and one of the founders of EVGA.

However, EVGA wants to continue selling its previous GeForce graphics cards and keep the usual guarantee promises, as the company explains in its own forum. Only Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4000 series, which is expected shortly, is no longer available from EVGA.

