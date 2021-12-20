No more “glasstic”: The Galaxy S22 could have a glass back

Not everyone liked that Samsung opted for a ‘glasstic’ rear panel (glass-like plastic) for the standard Galaxy S21.

However, the latest rumors point to Samsung ditching the plastic back panel in favor of real glass on the Galaxy S22 series.

The rumor comes from the leaker Ice universe, which indicates that the back panel will be glass on all three Galaxy S22 models and not just on the Galaxy S22 + and S22 Ultra.

Although not everyone was happy with the change to ‘glasstic’, the plastic panel was stronger than glass, as well as being lighter.

And although it is not so pleasant to the touch, its appearance was quite similar to that of the frosted glass of the other models.

That being said, many of the complaints centered around that Samsung charged flagship prices for phones with less materials premium.

It is not known which glass it will use, but it is expected that we will see Gorilla Glass Victus, which has been present in some of the best Android phones throughout 2021.