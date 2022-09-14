No mistakes: WhatsApp gains option to recover deleted messages

One of the biggest reasons for despair when using WhatsApp is to delete only for yourself by mistake, as this makes it impossible for you to remove the message for the other person, which can be a problem when accidentally forwarding something. Now this problem is out of date with a new application function.

The novelty is being released today with version 22.19.75 of WhatsApp for iOS. According to WABetaInfo, the update brings a button to undo the action of deleting the message, which is displayed for a few seconds after deleting something sent. That way, you can recover accidentally message even if it was just for you. However, you need to be careful, because once the button disappears, it will no longer be possible to retrieve the message.

According to MacMagazine, the feature has been in beta testing for a few months now and is now rolling out to more users, so it may take some time before it's available to everyone. Finally, it is worth remembering that WhatsApp is getting more news on the desktop, such as a button to edit messages in beta, sending files up to 2 GB and much more.