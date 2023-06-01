No Man’s Sky Launches for Macs with Optimized Performance for Apple Silicon and Other Features

- Advertisement -

Last year at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event, Hello Games announced that No Man’s Sky would be coming to Mac and iPad by the end of the year. Although the initial deadline has not been met, the game is finally available on Apple laptops and desktops. A few days ago, the studio’s founder, Sean Murray, posted two apple emojis on Twitter, indicating that the launch was close. Previously, some rumors indicated that the title could be released on Apple’s augmented reality glasses at this year’s WWDC event. However, No Man’s Sky is finally available on Mac with cross-play compatibility and much more.

According to Hello Games, No Man’s Sky is now available on Mac. The game will feature all content updates released over the last seven years. If you’re interested in getting your hands on the title, it’s optimized for Macs with Apple Silicon and some Intel-based Macs. Furthermore, the title also features a new rendering pipeline that works seamlessly with Metal. - Advertisement -

As mentioned earlier, No Man's Sky comes with cross-play support, allowing Mac users to team up with Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and VR players. Note that the title already supports VR compatibility, which means it could still be announced for Apple's augmented reality device.

Performance-wise, No Man’s Sky is optimized for the Mac’s internal SSD, which will allow for faster load times. With support for MetalFX Upscaling and Meta 3, the title will potentially offer console-comparable graphics performance. Also, through optimizations, the main title will consume less power, which is a significant advantage if you want to play games on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.