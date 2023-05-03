No MacBook or iPad with Apple Silicon M3 in 2023 | Rumor

A few days ago we reported rumors relating to the performance problems of TSMC’s 3 nm node, and it seems that the first concrete delays can already be foreseen: the MacBooks and iPads equipped with Apple Silicon M3 chips next generation will not arrive by the end of this year, it will instead wait until 2024. To say it is the leaker known as Tech_Reve, on the scene for a relatively short time but quickly proved to be very prolific and above all very reliable.

The source only spoke about the M3 chips: no information on the iPhone counterpart, the A17s (which we should already see in the iPhone 15 this fall, but only on the Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra) models). It’s easy to assume that if Apple is in a position to safeguard the production of at least one line it will try to give priority to its phones, given which are now its main product, but it remains to be seen if it is actually an option. Previous rumors said that the efficiency of the machines should improve significantly from June onwards, and as we know iPhones are presented and launched between September and October, so times are definitely tight.