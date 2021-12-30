No Longer Home Review: an indie that touches the heart

2021 was a special year for the independent scene, an undergrowth of teams sometimes composed of only three or four people, far from the spotlight of the mainstream scene. It was a very special year, yet in full swing: after all, a good chunk of independent products published in the last 365 days was born in a complicated historical period, which led people to have a lot of time to dedicate to themselves and reflect. on their lives.

In this sense it is absolutely no coincidence that No Longer Home is even the second video game focused on the move this year after that little big pearl of Unpacking (in this regard, run to read the Unpacking review). These are two different moves, both in terms of approach and emotional spheres touched, which however both find a way to tell something extremely intimate, and to do it in such a way as to strike deeply and leave their mark. The substantial difference between the two works consists in the fact that No Longer Home is much less a gaming toy, and much more a narrative experience.

An imperfect game, but …

Let’s face it straight away: evaluating its individual elements, No Longer Home is not a good video game strictly speaking.

It is an old-fashioned point and click adventure, slow and woody in interaction, which clearly winks at productions of the caliber of Kentucky Route Zero in both design and display, without ever being up to it from the point of view. practical. Nonetheless, No Longer Home cannot be dissected and analyzed with surgical coldness. This because No Longer Home’s goal is to tell an intimate and personal story, not that of being a video game with satisfying mechanics. The beating heart is the message it wants to communicate, and not the way it is communicated. A perfect work in its imperfection, gigantic in its brevity and very deep in its extreme simplicity.

This because it is a (semi) autobiography which tells of Ao and Bo, friends and lovers who study in England and who overlook adult life and the anxiety of the future, ready to be separated by the expiry of Ao’s student visa, forced to return to Japan shortly thereafter from his family, leaving everything and everyone behind. Here the entry barrier of the game emerges with arrogance: empathy. In fact, No Longer Home speaks a very specific language, which is understandable only if you are willing to listen to it and, above all, if you have been directly or indirectly involved in a situation similar to that of its two protagonists.

It is a story like there are so many and it has absolutely nothing extraordinary. Ao and Bo love each other, they dream of a life together but this expectation of them crashes against the wall of bureaucracy and social obligations. They are forced to separate because it is the rules that dictate it, they must grow reluctantly because the expectations of the society in which they live demand it, although neither of them seems ready to do so.

On the threshold of events

The strength of the narrative of No Longer Home lies in the fact that the game does not tell the trauma of this separation, but the period of time in which its protagonists are called to accept its task and live with it.

Ao and Bo haunt their apartment like they are ghosts, relive the memories associated with home and their coexistence, and try to cope with sadness by clinging to nostalgia for something that still exists, although it is about to end. Their talk under the stars, the affection with which they support each other and the silent anger behind their words only make the pain and resignation even more tangible. This is perfectly understood by the fear they have of making promises, frightened as they are by the fear of not being able to respect them.

No Longer Home is a work capable of perfectly photographing an entire generation, a game that talks about contemporary post-adolescence with a disillusioned and understanding tone. Approaching the title if you are stuck in a situation very similar to that of the two protagonists causes a strange effect: on the one hand it is very easy to feel the stomach closing in front of Bo and his anguish for what the world expects of him now that he finished his studies, on the other hand he feels less alone in facing the unknown. Very varied, in short, based on the sensitivity and experience of the individual. No Longer Home is an experience that has been able to bring out anxieties and worries, to photograph them perfectly giving them a shape and, for this very reason, to relieve their weight. And he did it thanks to the ability to demonstrate that one is never alone, even in the most confused and difficult moments of one’s life.

This is why it becomes almost impossible in the end not to love Ao and Bo, just as it is impossible to remain impassive in front of their small and ordinary personal drama. Not to mention the difficulties related to one’s gender identity or one’s sexual orientation, which are told here with a truly surprising delicacy.

The power of experiences

It takes little to get to the end of No Longer Home, about a couple of hours that would have to play in a row without interruption to allow the title to convey the emotions of the two protagonists in the most correct way: two human beings who felt the need to tell their stories and communicate a message.

And maybe they couldn’t have done it differently, if not through the video game. Faced with such an obvious need, the worst thing you can do is probably focus on the rickety scaffolding that holds it all up.. Also because that scaffolding, however imperfect, hides a great attention to details that are only apparently secondary, such as the environmental narrative. Strange to say, especially in the face of an interaction with the environment that works quite badly on Switch, but the opera tells more when it remains silent than when it allows you to choose the lines of dialogue with which to continue the narration. No Longer Home deserves two hours of anyone’s time precisely because it is an experience of great value, able like very few others to resonate with those on the other side of the screen. All it takes is a little empathy.