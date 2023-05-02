No intermediary! Google may close A line after launch of Pixel 7a, says rumor

With an official launch scheduled for May 10, the Google Pixel 7a should be the next intermediate smartphone from the search giant to hit the market. However, he also may be the last of your family.
According to leaker Yogesh Brar, the search giant is on the verge of changing its strategy in the smartphone market to prioritize more premium devices.
In this case, the Pixel A line will be discontinued so that Google will focus on the annual launch of two flagship smartphones – Pixel 8 and 8 Pro – and a foldable – Pixel Fold 2.
This change in market strategy should start in 2024, with the main justification from internal Google sources being price. The Pixel 7 was announced for CAD$779 in Canada and the Pixel 7a can retail for CAD$702.
I.e, a very small difference and that can make the consumer choose the most expensive device because it has more powerful specifications.
For now, Google has not officially commented on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.
The Pixel 7a should be announced with
6.1 inch OLED screen that has 90 Hz refresh rate, Google Tensor G2 processor and 8 GB RAM in the standard variant.
In addition, the main camera is 64 MP and is accompanied by an ultrawide 12 MP camera, with the front camera being 10.8 MP. Finally, the battery must have 4,400 mAh and support up to 20W wired charging.