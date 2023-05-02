No intermediary! Google may close A line after launch of Pixel 7a, says rumor

With an official launch scheduled for May 10, the Google Pixel 7a should be the next intermediate smartphone from the search giant to hit the market. However, he also may be the last of your family.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, the search giant is on the verge of changing its strategy in the smartphone market to prioritize more premium devices.

In this case, the Pixel A line will be discontinued so that Google will focus on the annual launch of two flagship smartphones – Pixel 8 and 8 Pro – and a foldable – Pixel Fold 2.