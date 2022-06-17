No, China has not received radio signals from aliens

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In the last week you have surely read news that claimed that Chinese astronomers had managed to receive audio signals from a distant alien civilization. Unfortunately, it seems that this is not the case, and that those radio signals that have been received do not come from some distant point in outer space.

A news published by Bloomberg gave rise to think that alien life had been found

The information has been exaggerated since last Tuesday the Bloomberg agency published a news item that assured that “China could have found signs of alien civilizations in outer space” citing as a source a web page on science and technology that has the support of the Beijing government.

The text noted that a team formed to search for extraterrestrial civilizations at the Beijing Normal University had warned of strange signals received by a 500-meter diameter telescope located on top of a mountain in the Asian country.

It is a very powerful telescope, which had apparently been able to “hear” radio signals at certain electromagnetic frequencies. It was a very short audio that he had managed to capture, but it seemed to come from outer space.

However, it is one thing to receive a small noise and another, as many media have published, to have evidence of alien life in outer space. As the Chinese scientists who made the discovery have pointed out, what these sounds may be due to is still being investigated and one should not venture to make hasty conclusions and, much less, sensational ones, as many media have done based on the Bloomberg news.

As they point out, the signals are most likely just radio interference made by our own civilization. All the signals detected by the popular SETI project had been caused by humans, not by other civilizations. Radios, mobile phones, satellites… would be behind those supposed alien signals that, unfortunately, are not such.