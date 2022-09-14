No changes? Apple Watch Series 8 has the same CPU as the Series 6

announced its new generation of smart es with several new features, but its processing power is not one of them. As revealed by expert siguza on Twitter, the Watch 8’s new S8 SiP processor has a CPU labeled “T8301”, the same used in the Watch Series 7 and Series 6. This means that the same 2-core CPU has been powering the company’s smartwatches for three generations, since the launch of the Watch Series 6 in 2020. The S8 SiP is also utilized in the new version of the Watch SE and the Watch Ultra, billed as the watch. most advanced brand.

changes-Apple-Watch-Series-8-has-the-same-CPU.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

With the revelation, we can understand why Apple only compared the performance of the S8 SiP with the S5 SiP, which is the latest to feature a different CPU model. The 1st generation Watch SE used this platform in 2020, and now, the new generation is equipped with the same hardware as the Series 8 to deliver “20% more performance”. - Advertisement - SiP or “System in a Package” is a technology that aggregates all components (except external sensors, battery and other elements) on a single platform, so it is not difficult to design “new hardware” without changing CPU or GPU — something that is not would be possible in a SoC, for example, as is the case of the A15 Bionic used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. ARM shows us the armament of the smartphones that we will see in 2022: this is how the Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 are

Apple, on the other hand, highlighted changes to the Watch Series 8’s gyroscope and accelerometer, making it have enough variations to be treated as a successor to the S7 SiP. Another feature present in the new platform is support for Bluetooth 5.3, but only in the variant used in the Watch Ultra — the other models are still limited to Bluetooth 5.0. O S6, S7 and S8 are based on Apple A13 Bionic, the iPhone 11 chip, which is manufactured in 7 nanometers by TSMC. The manufacturer is expected to use a new lithography for the 2023 platform, thus ensuring more performance and energy efficiency. For now, the Watch Series 8 is available on Apple’s website for prices starting at R$5,299.

