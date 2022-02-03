No app is going to measure your blood pressure: this is how this misleading app has reached the top of Google Play

The list of the top apps on Google Play is a bit like the Wild West: there are good apps that are trendy and others that are clearly scams. One that has been at the top of Google Play for several days and has caught my attention is Blood Pressure, an application that makes you believe that it is used to measure your blood pressure.

With more than a million downloads and an almost perfect note, or the app indicates a rebound in the general population’s interest in blood pressure or perhaps there is a cat in the bag. After analyzing the evidence, meows can be heard quite loudly.

This is the “popular” blood pressure app

After seeing such a specific app at the top of Google PlayI decided to install it to see if it really was good enough to deserve such honors. After all, more than a million users can’t be wrong. The truth is that Google Play’s bar is quite low, so I expected to find anything from a Trojan to any type of scam.

The surprise is that, in a way, the app is not bad. It has a pretty nice design and lots and lots of information about blood pressure, maybe too much. The application opens from the outset in the Info tab, where there are no less than fifteen sections of information such as How is hypotension diagnosed? or Learn about blood pressure. It’s a bit like going to the IMDB section about it and clicking on all the links.

Of course there is full screen advertising from time to time, in addition to the perennial banner at the bottom, although the advertising is less excessive than I expected. It is also true that some applications of the style are more benevolent in the first moments that the app is used, waiting a few days to fry the user to ads. Some Google Play reviews say that every time you press a button an ad jumps.

The app isn’t bad and it even lets you track your blood pressure with a nice graph, but it sure is rare that it is so high on Google Play and with many 5 star reviews highlighting its virtues. When this happens, there is usually some hidden interest, although in this case it is not too obvious.

It is a normal and current application whose presence at the top of Google Play is somewhat suspicious

The application does not require additional permissions, although its permissions include some permissions that don’t seem to make much sense for its function: ignore battery optimization, run at startup and run the service in the foreground. Being an app that is used in the foreground, this type of permission should not be necessary.

The app does not require additional permissions, although some of those that are granted automatically do not seem to be closely related to its function

Perhaps something more worrying is its privacy policy, accessible from the app (and different from the one linked on Google Play). It includes that the application can collect data such as e-mail, name, telephone, gender, password (for the service), hardware version, unique identifiers, language, time zone, operator. If you link your account with Facebook or Google, then data from those social networks such as your name, email, activities or contact lists associated with that account may be collected.

The privacy policy states that if you use your Google or Facebook account, you can get your contact list

What use is given to these data? There is the typical “to offer the service”, although others are included as simply to communicate special offers. Furthermore, such information may be shared with affiliates, partners and even other users. Although most of these privacy policies are in a template that is rarely applied to reality, the truth is that they are too much data to give to a company that does not have a website (redirects to Google Play) and your contact address is a Gmail account.

Playing at arterial confusion

Now, how can such an application reach the top of Google Play? Playing clueless and insinuating that he does something that he really does not do: measure blood pressure from the application itself. This is obviously impossible, since mobile phones do not have sensors for it. Yes, it is possible with smartwatches such as the most recent Galaxy Watch and the Huawei with an inflatable strap.

In Google Play, the app hides its interface in the screenshots, but in the ads where it is promoted it is not cut, insinuating that it can measure the tension

Apps can’t openly mislead on Google Play about what they do or don’t do, but nothing stops them from lying on other sites, sending users to Google Play. Several reviews refer to a misleading ad has led them to install the appindicating that the app measures the pressure just by putting your finger.

On Google Play, the text plays a bit of an oversight, but never hints that the app can actually take your blood pressure. Yes indeed, no actual screenshot included of the app: instead, the icon of the app is repeated, with the appearance of being an app that actually takes the tension.

Google’s guidelines on the presence of applications on Google Play have tightened over time, becoming more specific and restrictive. The specifications on the screenshots are long and clearly indicate what they must show the actual app experience. However, it is not the first time that Google has not enforced its rules, even among applications that have achieved a large number of downloads.

The “confusion” about the function of the application would explain in a way the number of downloads – if an app is promoted, it receives downloads, that is normal – but not so much the number of positive reviews. We can see in SensorTower how the application went from having hardly any reviews to, overnight, starting to receive hundreds of them.

From having one or no reviews, the app suddenly added about 100 daily positive reviews

The pattern is the same as what we have seen with other fake or inflated reviews: negative reviews stay the same number, but the positive ones grow. These reviews seem to come from real profiles, although many of them don’t make much sense, appearing to be literal translations or just weird constructions, for example:

Sensational ♡ excellent electronic tool I will be 64 years old and I have never been in such high spirits about my illness. And they had never listened to me so quickly “Y” without pain, my congratulations and my confidence in such a successful technological program “HUMAN” thanks be granted and well deserved honorarium that they claim and a lot of altruism is breathed in their profession. CONGRATULATIONS.

other reviews they refer to that taking of the tension directly with the mobile, something that as we know is simply impossible. It is a common resource that when someone buys a package of reviews for an app, they indicate which keywords or phrases they want to be included.

Essential, just having my smartphone in hand makes me the EXACT measurements an app that everyone should have

Of course, not everyone is convinced. Positive reviews bury the negative ones, but there are. Several users report that the application is indeed a hoax and does not do what its advertisements promise:

It is a very good application to learn about blood pressure and hypertension, but propaganda is a false hook… A phone cannot measure blood pressure, at least not that way, do not be fooled

Be that as it may, the application passed from being in position 153 of Google Play to number 3 a week lateras we can see in AppBrain, so whatever the method chosen, it has worked very well and Google has once again looked elsewhere.

In this case, it seems like an application that does not deliver what it promises, but is not harmful in itself, although there is no guarantee that this will happen at any time. It’s a good reminder of that many downloads and a good rating on Google Play are no guarantee that an application is good. And that the apps cannot measure the tension, that too.