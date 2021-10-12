No apology from Owen Keegan over student accommodation gaffe

Dublin City Council boss Owen Keegan has not apologised for remarks he made to a student union that sparked backlash from Ministers and the public.

UCD Students’ Union President Ruairi Power raised issue with Purpose Built Student Accommodation being granted permission to cater for tourists in a series of exchanges with Mr Keegan.

Mr Power said the union was “deeply frustrated” at the decision to grant this permission to 571 student flats into tourist accommodation which would “undoubtedly perpetuate the supply crisis” and inflate rents across the city.

After four letters were exchanged, Mr Keegan made the comments that drew wide criticism.

He wrote: “If you genuinely believe that excess profits are being made in the PBSA market I am surprised the Students Union has not entered the market itself and provided lower cost student accommodation for its members”.

When asked by Dublin Live if Mr Keegan would apologise, a spokesperson for the Council Manager indicated he was doubling down on his suggestion.

They said: “The Chief Executive would like it to be noted that Students Unions in some other countries do operate Purpose Built Student Accommodation.”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris gave his support to the students’ union and slammed the comments as “dismissive and sarcastic” while Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said they were “disappointing”.

UCDSU called for Mr Keegan’s resignation over the “disgusting” comments and a protest outside his office will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins stopped short of calling for a resignation but said Mr Keegan “should apologise”.

He told Newstalk: “No I don’t think it’s a resigning matter, but I do think his comments were very flippant and dismissive of the students and the students’ union.

“I think the tone is disrespectful and I do think Owen Keegan should apologise.”

