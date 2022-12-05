Nividia lowers European GeForce RTX 40XX prices, but probably not enough

Nvidia has decided to lower the recommended retail price of its latest generation high-end graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090.

According to all the experts, the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are exceptional graphics cards. Unlike the high-end cards of previous generations, they are so expensive that even the most avid gamers are reluctant to put their hands on the wallet. Similarly, the RTX 6000s for professionals are trading at such prices that even design and engineering firms are probably wondering about theinterest in investing in such expensive equipment.

Nvidia lowers the recommended retail prices of its products on the Old Continent. That said, the cards are still just as inaccessible. The company is increasing the recommended retail price of the GeForce RTX 4080 from €1469 to €1399, while the GeForce RTX 4090 goes from 1949 € to 1849 €. Reductions which therefore fluctuate around 5%; it’s better than nothing, but it’s not enough to make the RTX 4080 attractive.

One week before the arrival of the Radeon RX 7900s, the discount granted on the RTX 40XX is probably not enough

Nvidia’s best-performing consumer GPU isn’t quite as successful as expected. At the end of November 2022, the resellers claimed to sell only eight copies per day of the RTX 4080. A disaffection due to the small price difference that separates it from the ultra high-end RTX 4090. Even if the latter is significantly more expensive, its quality / price ratio is clearly in its favor.

In the war on performance and prices that manufacturers of electronic components are waging, it is the other Santa Clara foundry that could do well. AMD does not hesitate to “sell off” its GPUs. While Nvidia is struggling to adjust the price of its products, the price of the Radeon RX 6000s is in free fall just before the release of the RX 7000s. these should be cheaper than their counterparts from Nvidia. However, this remains to be confirmed.

Source : Nvidia