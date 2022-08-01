Niubility B14, a folding electric bicycle that you have to know

If you are looking for a , with good power and good autonomy, pay attention, because today a really interesting model enters our category of electric bicycles.

This is the B14, a jewel with a 400W motor power and a 15Ah battery that gives it autonomy of up to 100 km in assisted mode, 60 km in pure electric mode.

It is presented as the best in its category thanks to a light engine, with excellent performance, low noise level and good stability, but it also has an app that allows you to remotely lock the vehicle, change the lights and manage other functions of the bike.

About its design, it is foldable, it can be carried in the trunk of the car or stored at home without taking up much space, and it only weighs 21.5 Kg, portable and easy to transport.



The Niubility B14 has a smart, high-definition LCD screen to display speed, power, mileage, gear position, driving time and general status information.

The tires also attract attention. They are 14 inches, with non-slip and wear-resistant wheel surface. It features mechanical disc brake, and it has front and rear dual disc brake system, fast heat dissipation, automatic power cut-off and emergency brake.



[mb_related_posts2]

It is a strong bike, capable of carrying a maximum load of up to 120KG, with a body that absorbs impacts, reduces shock and provides the rider with a better experience during a collision.

Comparing with others

If we compare it with the SameBike 20LVXD3, we win in price (the Niubility is 629.99 thanks to the 10% discount if we use the coupon DASWM6, while the SameBike is 825.99. The Niubility B14 also has more power (400 vs 300 ), more autonomy (100 km vs 70 km), better battery (15AH Vs 10.4 AH) and the possibility of managing it with a mobile app.

Prices and discounts

Available at this link, it can be purchased for 699.99 euros, but there is an additional 10% discount with the code DASWM6, so in the end it is 629.99. In addition, they give away a rear light valued at 11 euros.