Nitelink return: The 5 types of people you meet on Dublin’s midnight express

The Nitelink is set to resume service on October 22 which means random interactions with people on Dublin Bus is set to make a glorious return.

Not since March 2020 have Dubliners been able to step afoot the iconic Nitelink service and experience the true essence of public transport in the capital.

Of course, not every passenger is the same. Just like when walking on the street, the Nitelink has an eclectic mix of weary travellers all seeking the comfort of their own – or someone else’s – bed.

So, here are the five people you’re most likely to meet on a typical Nitelink journey.

1) The Takeaway Trooper

For some, the takeaway is a crucial way of surviving the Nitelink journey after one too many shots in the hours previous. This is a dangerous game, however, as the smell wafts throughout the cabin. Choice is key. The last thing people on the edge need is a horrible smell for the entire trip. A bad choice can also turn fellow passengers against you.

2) The Chatter

You can spot these folks a mile away. Usually kind of fidgety in their seat looking around at people trying to make eye contact. No thanks. Forgive me for not wanting to chat with some randomer after consuming copious amounts of whiskey and Guinness.

3) The Chugger

The chugger is the person who got on the Nitelink but is borderline about to get sick just as the bus leaves. Best move at least two rows away if you can.

It now all depends on what stop he/she gets off at. It always seems to be far away.

4) The Wobbler

A distant cousin of the aforementioned chugger, the wobbler however can at least hold their booze and not have to worry about getting sick. Walking up the stairs on the bus is a far great challenge altogether. Wobblers are also very loud more often than not.

5) The Don’t Even Look At Me

The best type of people on the Nitelink. Just sits there quietly without making any sudden movements or chundering all over the seat.

Which passenger type are you? Let us know in the comments.

