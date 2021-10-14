Nitelink bus service will be back when nightclubs open

The Nitelink bus service that ferries late night workers and revellers around Dublin will return as the same time as nightclubs.

After Dublin Live reported that the National Transport Authority had “no plans” for the service to return last week, a Government TD has received confirmation that the service will return.

Dun Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin has been campaigning for the service to return when the nigh time economy does.

He wrote on a Twitter post: “Great news – I understand arrangements are being finalised to bring back the Nitelink in line with Covid restrictions being eased This is great news for students & hospitality workers.”

There was uproar from the License Vintners Association and other groups representing night time workers.

LVA Chairman Noel Anderson told Newstalk it was a “no-brainer” to bring them back as soon as restrictions ease.

He said: “It is a huge thing, not only for customers heading out at night, but also for our staff.”

“All the indications from London and New York show a big bounce in the late-night economy – a lot of pent-up demand – so waiting for a 24-hour system to kick in is madness and it needs to happen on the 22.”

The recent spike in Covid cases has caused a wave of unease about the October 22 reopening to spread across Government.

Higher Education Minister has said the Government are considering extending the vaccine cert requirement for indoor dining and other indoor activities.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said a decision on the easing of restrictions is expected early next week.

