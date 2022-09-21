Nintendo will stop supporting registrations and logins with accounts on Twitter and Facebook

has marked October 25 as the day it will no longer be possible to use Twitter and both to register new Nintendo Accounts and to log in to existing Nintendo Accounts.

From that day on, it will also not be possible to participate in My Nintendo missions that involve having your Twitter or Facebook account linked to earn points on My Nintendo. The distance from Twitter and Facebook goes further, and also from October 25, Image Share will no longer be offered, the service that allows users to share the best moments of their game games on these social networks, on Nintendo consoles 3DS and Wii U.



A movement that will not be to the liking of those affected

For the use of Nintendo accounts from the indicated date, the options are the use of the email address (or the username associated with the Nintendo account) and password, or through the use of Google accounts or from Apple.

The company understands the inconvenience this move entails for those who use their Twitter or Facebook accounts as Nintendo accounts.

The truth is that from Nintendo they have also been developing their own social functions, so at this time it is no longer necessary to depend on the main social networks to find friends and share unique moments of the games.

But in addition, Nintendo will continue to reorganize its services, it is expected that by the end of next month of March 2023 it will no longer be possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS and Wii U consoles, although after that date it will be possible to re-download titles from games and downloadable content, as well as receive software updates, and even enjoy online play on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems.

An update of the official announcement offered last August indicates that:

As of August 29, 2022, it is no longer possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to a Nintendo eShop account on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS. However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until March 27, 2023. All users are advised to spend all funds in their Nintendo eShop balance on Nintendo 3DS or Wii U before the download functionality ceases. content on Monday, March 27, 2023.

