Nintendo Switch: there is no solution for the Joy-Con

The Joy-Con are one of the hallmarks of Nintendo Switch, as well as another example of innovation from the Japanese company: they are versatile, much more comfortable than it seems at first glance and allow adapting the style of play to the game that is being played, worth the redundancies. But they have a serious problem for which there is no solution.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, you more than likely know dthe durability problem of the Joy-Con, and it is that at the time and in an irremediable way, these begin to fail, in what is known as drift of the analog sticks. In fact, it is an old fault related to the joystick and lever controls, although unlike historical models that suffered from it, the Joy-Con manifest it soon and drag it indefinitely.

We are talking about that drift movement by which the character on the screen begins to move in a direction without the player touching the controller. An a priori nonsense that, however, derives -and never better said- in an unpleasant gaming experience, when not really deficient, because the degradation of the Joy-Con does not stop.

To solve this problem the drift of the Joy-Con have been recommended over time different remedies– From updating the controls to recalibrating them, cleaning them as thoroughly as possible and, ultimately, replacing them. This issue got so bad that Nintendo’s lawsuits have accumulated on both sides of the pond.

The drift problem with the Joy-Con has happened practically since the beginning of the life of Nintendo Switch, more than four years ago, despite which it has always been waited for the company to provide a solution, even redesigning the controls. The last missed opportunity was given by the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED, but not for those.

And we know why, and more than that: as revealed by the company itself in an interview with those responsible for the Nintendo Switch OLED, the improvement of the Joy-Con has been constant for years, polishing aspects in successive versions of the controls … and the bottom line is that wear and tear is inevitable And will continue to be.

This is how Ko Shiota, Head of the Technology Development Division and Senior Product Manager at Nintendo, explains: “Car tires wear out as the car moves as they are in constant friction with the ground to rotate. So with that same premise we ask ourselves how we can improve durability, and not only that, but how both operability and durability can coexist. It is something we are continually addressing«.

«The analog stick parts have been continuously improved since launch and we are still working on improvements«Adds Deputy General Manager Toru Yamashita. And all accumulated improvements are applied to repairs. This is, in fact, the last nail to hold on, as Nintendo continues to repair drift-affected Joy-Cons for free, even after the warranty has passed.