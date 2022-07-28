Nintendo Switch Online: Update app for iOS 14 and later

- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago, the Japanese company updated Nintendo for iOS. The application is focused on console players, so that they have access to all the settings and services that Nintendo Switch offers. Application features include: voice chat for online gaming via your Apple device or send online friend request. This latest feature is part of the recent update, allowing users to be added more easily through in-app requests.

Nintendo Online Version 2.2.0

The Nintendo Switch Online application arrives with its new update on iOS, integrating friend requests just by sending a Nintendo code. Added to this, the Japanese company makes it easy for console users to add themselves as friends with just a code in URL format or even as a QR code.

To clarify, that at the moment friend requests could only be confirmed or declined through your Nintendo Switch. This inability, therefore, indicates that for users of the Nintendo Switch Online application, it was impossible for them to accept invitations from contacts from their Apple device.

In the meantime, the medium The Verge thinks that Nintendo has taken “a step backwards” by integrating friend requests through codes in multiplayer games. This compared to the system used with the Wii U, the Nintendo Network ID. Regarding the subject, the Japanese company decides to add the code system and gradually improve the possibilities of adding friends.

Application available from iOS 14 onwards

During June, the company warned via Twitter that following updates to Nintendo Switch Online for iOS would no longer be supported for some older iPhone and iPad models. So the 2.2.0 update makes it clear that it was totally real.

The updated app will only be available for iOS 14 devices onwards. It should be noted that Nintendo Switch Online was compatible from iOS 12 and . This means owners of iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPad Air 1st generation, iPad mini 3, and iPad touch 6th generation devices will no longer be able to use the Nintendo app.

In case you still have iOS 12 on a current Apple device, simply upgrade to the latest iOS version and continue using Nintendo Switch Online. Go to where your iOS version is on your device in: Settings, then General and About.

you can press In the following link to download the fully available and free Nintendo Switch Online app from the iOS App Store.