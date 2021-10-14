Nintendo Switch OLED teardown reveals smaller cooling system

Beyond the advantages announced by the Japanese company, it seems that the Nintendo Switch OLED saves some additional changes with respect to its predecessor, as they have revealed from iFixIt with the first teardown or disassembly of the new generation of the portable console.

Thus, undoubtedly the great find has been the surprise of seeing how Nintendo has chosen to repeat the last strategy seen with the review of Sony’s PS5, presenting a smaller cooling system than previous models. However, before this alarms anyone, it is not a step backwards.

In fact, already in the iFixit video itself they talk about the suspicion that Nintendo has opted for an optimization aimed not only at saving some internal space to fit the new components under the same console size, but could also be raised for reduce “cooling overcompensation” from the original Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, confirming what Nintendo had already advanced, the only change that seems to have been found in the OLED Switch controllers is a set of new console side rails for attachment to the console, which should provide greater stability and security. Unfortunately, this implies that we will continue to find ourselves with the already recognized problem of drift of the joysticks, with a useful life well below that of the console, which will almost certainly force us to have to change controllers or resort to the still extended one. repair warranty.

That said, as we saw previously, the new console will continue to offer a very interesting alternative to its predecessor, remaining one of the most powerful portable consoles today, with a catalog of games that seems to regain momentum after it. latest Nintendo Direct.

Currently we can already get a Nintendo Switch OLED through the vast majority of local distributors, both online and physical, under an official price of only 349.99 euros, a minor difference with respect to the improvements it offers compared to its predecessor.